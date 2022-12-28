LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up

Los Angeles County Public Health officials urge county residents to use layered protections to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks as individuals return from holiday activities and travel.

To prevent a post-holiday COVID-19 surge, residents are asked to layer protections as they return to work and school. Masking indoors remains an easy and sensible precaution to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmissions, limit disruptions related to workplace or school outbreaks and limit additional stress on health care providers and hospitals.

There is a greater risk of spreading COVID-19 in closed spaces and the risk is higher for older people. For the best protection, individuals should wear a well-fitted, high-filtration mask such as an N95, KN95, or KF94.

If you have recently traveled, attended a gathering or are felling sick it is recommended to take a COVID-19 test. As many of us return from holiday activities, knowing our COVID-19 status can help us make sure we don’t spread the illness to others.

COVID-19 symptoms usually appear within a few days of infection but can take as long as 10 days to appear. In some cases, individuals have no symptoms at all. COVID-19 symptoms could also be mistaken for another illness like the flu.

Don’t have a test? You can get four free rapid home COVID tests at COVIDtests.gov. If you need help placing an order, call 1-800-232-023.

Even with minor symptoms, if you are at high risk for COVID-19 complications, it’s important to consult with your doctor or pharmacist about COVID-19 medications right away. This is because oral antiviral medications, like Paxlovid, need to be taken within five days of symptom onset to be most effective. Paxlovid is available at local pharmacies with a prescription.

Contact your provider to see if tele-health services are available and if you are eligible for a prescription to treat your COVID-19 or call the free Public Health Tele-Health Service at 1-833-540-0473, open seven days a week, 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; if eligible, medications can be sent to your home.

Therapeutics are only available by prescription from a healthcare provider or pharmacist.

For information on COVID boosters and vaccines visit vaccinateLA.

