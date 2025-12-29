LADPH: 2026 Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training

In 2025, 6,096 individuals completed the Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at community events and government staff trainings.

Participants included 4,459 Public Health staff, 994 staff from other county and Los Angeles city departments, 462 community members and 181 college students.

Additionally, Public Health organized 799 Community Readiness Champions community outreach events and completed 73,212 training modules that provided hands-on training for community members.

The Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training is an innovative countywide public health initiative that adapted existing trainings into one comprehensive course comprised of five modules of life saving skills, Mental Health Awareness During Emergencies, STOP THE BLEED, Naloxone (Narcan) Training, Hands-Only CPR with Automated External Defibrillator Awareness (HOCPR/AED) and 5 and 5 Method —5 back blows followed by the Heimlich maneuver, for choking incidents. Trainings are offered at no cost to community groups, businesses, faith-based organizations, colleges and universities, high schools and other County departments in Los Angeles county.

“The Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training was launched to provide individuals with life-saving skills to take action during an emergency or disaster, especially when emergency response may be delayed,” said Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “As Los Angeles prepares to host the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl LXI and the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, it is critical that members in the community are trained in these life-saving skills.”

The Community Readiness Champions Gold Medal Training will continue to be offered at no cost in 2026 to community groups, businesses, faith-based organizations, colleges and universities, high schools and other county Departments.

For more information about trainings for your community and organization, visit ph.lacounty.gov/communityreadinesschampions/

