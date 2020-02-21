[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Lady Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley in 3rd WSC Win
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
Lady Cougars Tennis

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

The Lady Cougars defeated host Antelope Valley College 8-1 on Tuesday to pick up its third Western State Conference (WSC) victory.

Canyons (7-1, 3-1) currently sits second in the WSC standings with its lone loss coming vs. conference leader Santa Barbara City College on Feb. 13.

The match vs. AVC (1-4, 0-4) was a closely contested affair with three of the six singles matches going into extra sets.

COC began the day by going undefeated in doubles action with the pairs of Una Stanisavljevic/Mary MacAdam, Nicole Villarta/Taylor Cohen, and Lauren Hannah/Jennifer Russell each playing to victories.

In the No. 1 singles match Stanisavljevic bounced back in a big way, going into extras to get the win after falling in her previous two conference outings.

Cohen also needed the extra frame before eventually getting the win in the No. 3 singles matchup.

MacAdam, who competes in the No. 4 slot, remained undefeated in singles play after Tuesday’s win.

Russell also remains unbeaten in singles play on the season, in addition to winning each of the doubles matches she has competed in.

Meanwhile, Jaclyn Wosk improved to 6-1 on the year after her loss vs. SBCC the previous week.

Canyons will next face conference opponent Bakersfield College at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Cougar Courts.

Full match results are included below:

Doubles
1. Stanisavljevic/MacAdam (COC) defeats Henderson/Brown (AVC) — 8-5

2. Villarta/Cohen (COC) defeats Gonzalez/Garcia (AVC) — 8-0

3. Hannah/Russell (COC) defeats Valdez/Anguiano (AVC) — 8-2

Singles
1. Una Stanisavljevic (COC) defeats Kristi Henderson (AVC) — 6-1, 4-6, 1-0

2. Nicole Villarta (COC) loses to Jylian Brown (AVC) — 6-2, 2-6, 1-0

3. Taylor Cohen (COC) defeats Marijane Garcia (AVC) — 1-6, 6-1, 7-6

4. Mary MacAdam (COC) defeats Caroline Gonzalez (AVC) — 6-1, 6-0

5. Jennifer Russell (COC) defeats Marisol Valdez (AVC) — 6-2, 6-1

6. Jaclyn Wosk (COC) defeats Frida Anguiano (AVC) — 6-2, 7-5
