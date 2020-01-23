Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the College dropped a 73-58 conference result to visiting Glendale College on Saturday night in the Cougar Cage.

Canyons (7-10, 2-2) struggled shooting the ball, finishing the contest just under 39 percent from the floor while going 3-of-10 from three-point territory.

COC sophomore McKenzie Stoehr provided a bright spot for the Lady Cougars, finishing with a team-high 15 points on a 6-of-9 shooting night that included a trio of three-point buckets. Stoehr also added five assists in the game.

Sophomore Cristian Patron had a game-high 14 rebounds to go with 12 points, three blocks and a pair of steals. Diamyn Davis finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Danny Diaz scored five points to go with eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Meanwhile, Glendale (17-1, 4-0) won its 17th straight contest in a performance that saw four starters finish in double figures. Sophomore forward Tess Oakley-Stilson led all scorers with 19 points. Sophomore guard Zoe Rouse added 14 and sophomore Penelopi Trieu chipped in with 12.

Canyons was outscored in each of the first three quarters, but managed to put together a better second half outscoring the Vaqueros 21-14 in the final frame. It would not be enough, however, as the Lady Cougars were never able to get closer than a 15-point deficit.

COC continued its conference schedule vs. Citrus College at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Cougar Cage.

