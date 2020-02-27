Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak with Conference Win Against Glendale

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

The Lady Cougars reestablished its winning streak at three games with an 8-1 road win vs. conference opponent Glendale College on Tuesday.

Canyons (9-1, 5-1) is currently second in the Western State Conference (WSC) standings and holds the Southern California region’s No. 3 ranking.

COC freshmen Mary MacAdam and Jennifer Russell continue to be undefeated on the season and Jaclyn Wosk improved to 7-2 on the year. That trio represents the team’s No. 4, 5 and 6 singles spots, respectively.

No. 1 singles player Una Stanisavljevic has now found victory in her last three matches, while No. 3 Taylor Cohen has equaled that streak.

During doubles action it was Lauren Hannah and Russell scoring the first point of the day for Canyons. Later the duos of Nicole Villarta/Cohen and Stanisavljevic/MacAdam won their respective matches to help Canyons sweep the first three points of the match.

In just the third year of the program’s existence, Canyons continues to contend for a conference title. COC trails only Santa Barbara City College (8-1, 6-0) with the two schools poised to meet for a second time on March 12.

Up next, however, will be a home match vs. Santa Monica (5-2, 4-2) at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Cougar Courts.

Full match results are included below:

Doubles

1. Stanisavljevic/MacAdam (COC) defeats Ghazaryan/Chacon (GCC) — 8-2

2. Villarta/Cohen (COC) defeats Keesee/Hakopian (GCC) — 8-1

3. Hannah/Russell (COC) defeats Macias/Abrahamyan (GCC) — 8-0

Singles

1. Una Stanisavljevic (COC) defeats Isabella Chacon (GCC) — 6-3, 7-5

2. Nicole Villarta (COC) loses to Elen Ghazaryan (GCC) — 2-6, 2-6

3. Taylor Cohen (COC) defeats Brisa Macias (GCC) — 6-2, 7-6

4. Mary MacAdam (COC) defeats Isabella Hakopian (GCC) —6-3, 6-3

5. Jennifer Russell (COC) defeats Pipen Keesee (GCC) — 6-0, 6-0

6. Jaclyn Wosk (COC) defeats Mary Abrahamyan (GCC) — 6-0, 6-0