By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons scored four goals in the opening half to eventually secure a decisive 5-0 victory over Moorpark College in the Cougars’ 2022 home opener on Tuesday.

COC sophomore Rebekah Brooks continued to produce at a high level, adding two more goals to bring her season tally to four and career total to 23.

Brooks converted on a pass from Ryan Shepherd in the 6th minute to go ahead 1-0 and start the Cougars’ offensive onslaught.

Just 10 minutes later it was Brooks again, this time off a touch from Lauryn Bailey, to make it a 2-0 affair.

Both scores prompted a celebratory response from the Cougars sideline and supporters, which only continued through the opening period.

Next it was defender Presley Williams, moving up from her backline position, to find the back of the net in the 28th minute. Williams’ first goal of the season came on an assist from Katie Russell.

Bailey also got in on the action with a fantastic left-footed strike that beat the Moorpark goalkeeper and made it an insurmountable 4-0 lead for the Cougars in the 35th minute. Sabine Yalung earned an assist on the scoring play.

Hazel Saucedo (1-0) made her first start in goal for Canyons and finished the game with four saves to get the clean sheet.

The Cougars’ attack resulted in 17 shots, with 13 on goal, and six corner kicks. Moorpark earned one corner and totaled six shots.

Raiders’ goalkeeper Natalie Romero (0-1) took the loss but finished with eight saves.

Canyons added a final score in the 50th minute when Shepherd booted the ball home for an unassisted score, moving the game to its 5-0 final score.

The Cougars will have a week off before returning to action at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Chaffey College.

