header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 21
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
| Monday, Jan 22, 2024
COC Women's Basketball
Photo by Carla Sophia Velasco/COC Sports Information.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Vanessa Zavala connected on seven three-pointers to finish with a season-high 23 points as four Lady Cougars players ended in double figures, helping College of the Canyons pick up a thrilling 68-67 conference victory against Antelope Valley, at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.

Zavala connected on a trio of three-pointers in the opening quarter and eventually finished 7-of-13 from behind the arc. Her long-range jumper with 2:10 to play broke a 65-65 tie and provided just enough to help Canyons pick up the win. Zavala’s stat line also included 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and three blocks.

Aaliyah Garcia scored 15 points alongside a team-high seven assists while Jade Sims ended with 12 points, five rebounds and a pair of assists. Sims’ steal on an inbound play during the final seconds helped ensure the Marauders did not get a final shot attempt in the back-and-forth affair.

Hannah Tolentino finished with 12 points, all on three-pointers, to go with nine rebounds and four assists to represent her best outing since the beginning of conference play. Amiya Robinson played 17 minutes, all in the second half, ending with nine total rebounds, an assist, two steals and a pair of blocks. Her defensive presence was essential down the stretch.

Antelope Valley (10-8, 2-2) came into the game off a dominating 73-29 road win at Santa Monica College earlier in the week but couldn’t get past a determined Canyons side. Center Courtney Hart was 12-of-20 for 28 points to go with 16 rebounds. Cierra Steemer was next with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Allysa Taylor led all players with nine assists.

The Lady Cougars shot just over 37 percent for the game and 39 percent from the three-point line. That long-range mark was a major improvement from Wednesday’s contest at Citrus College in which Canyons went just 3-of-18 from three-point territory. Oddly, COC attempted just four free-throw attempts in the game.

COC (10-8, 4-1) is currently a game back of conference co-leaders Glendale (16-2, 4-0) and Citrus (14-4, 8-0) atop the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division standings.

Canyons remains home to face West L.A. College at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24. That contest can be viewed live via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network. Canyons then travels to Glendale College at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller

Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Monday, Jan 22, 2024
Vanessa Zavala connected on seven three-pointers to finish with a season-high 23 points as four Lady Cougars players ended in double figures, helping College of the Canyons pick up a thrilling 68-67 conference victory at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65

Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65
Thursday, Jan 18, 2024
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference contest, this time outlasting Bakersfield College 73-65 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
FULL STORY...

TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit

TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit
Thursday, Jan 18, 2024
Pole vaulters from The Master's University track and field team participated in the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno Jan. 11-13.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week

COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
Thursday, Jan 18, 2024
College of the Canyons student-athletes Amiya Robinson (women's basketball) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 8-13.
FULL STORY...

Newsom Rejects Proposed Bill Banning Youth Football

Newsom Rejects Proposed Bill Banning Youth Football
Thursday, Jan 18, 2024
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Supporters of youth tackle football won the game before they stepped onto the field Wednesday morning.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Vanessa Zavala connected on seven three-pointers to finish with a season-high 23 points as four Lady Cougars players ended in double figures, helping College of the Canyons pick up a thrilling 68-67 conference victory at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 22 - Sunday, Jan. 28.
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
As we welcome the new year, I am excited to update our residents on the renovations at the Valencia Community Center located at Summit Park.
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released Monday the Tribal Climate Resiliency Plan, a blueprint for addressing climate in tribal territory.
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
ARTree Community Arts Center is pleased to be contributing another community art project to Santa Clarita!
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
SCV Water recently launched its Water Champions program, which focuses on supporting businesses within the SCV Water service area by providing programs and resources to use water efficiently.
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Crosspoint Community Church in Santa Clarita is hosting its first quarterly Red Cross Blood drive of 2024 Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
County Prepares for Weekend Storms
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring two storms forecast to reach the southland and last into early next week. Residents should expect light, periodic showers followed by a more intense system bringing heavier rain and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday night through Monday.
County Prepares for Weekend Storms
State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
In a boost for electric vehicle reliability, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Caltrans more than $63 million in federal funds to fix and install more than 1,000 chargers at 300 sites statewide.
State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 249 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths
‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild opens its next production, "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" Saturday, Jan. 20. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 24.
‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ Opens at CTG
Recycle Unwanted Clothing at H&M Valencia Town Center
Got textiles or unwanted clothing unsuitable for donation? Drop off all unwanted clothing or textiles at H&M in the Valencia Town Center Mall.
Recycle Unwanted Clothing at H&M Valencia Town Center
Circle of Hope Seeks New Executive Director
The board of directors of Circle of Hope, Inc. is currently looking to hire a new executive director. Circle of Hope is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(C)(3) nonprofit that provides emotional, educational and financial assistance, as well as supportive wellness therapies, to the SCV cancer community.
Circle of Hope Seeks New Executive Director
Apply Now for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
Do you have a passion for swimming, customer service and working with the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! Join us in February for swim tests and interviews.
Apply Now for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton
With rain in the forecast later this month, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wants to ensure residents are prepared for potential flooding.
LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways.
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
SCVNews.com