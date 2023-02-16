Lady Cougs End Regular Season with Road Loss to Glendale 65-72

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons closed out the regular season with a tight 72-65 road loss at Glendale College to end a four-game win streak.

Canyons (17-10, 11-3) had been attempting to finalize a season sweep vs. Glendale after taking game one in the series by a 68-67 final score in the Cougar Cage back on Jan. 21.

Glendale (22-5, 12-1) currently sits one game ahead of L.A. Valley College (19-8, 11-2) in the conference standings with both still scheduled to play one more contest.

The Vaqueros took a 35-30 edge into halftime and were able to hang on for the duration. Glendale had three players reach double figures and received 13 bench points from Megan Delgado.

COC was led in scoring by Hannah Tolentino who tied for the game-high with 18 points on a 7-of-8 shooting night. Tolentino was hampered by fouls all evening and eventually fouled out of the game with 1:40 to play and the Cougars trailing 68-65.

Canyons shot just better than 43 percent from the field and attempted just 13 foul shots. Meanwhile, the Vaqueros converted 15-of-19 free throws and shot nearly 48 percent from the field.

COC sophomore LuLu Salloom finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while sophomore Natalie Satamian scored 14 points with four rebounds.

Jesni Cooper was the Vaqueros’ leading scorer with 188 points to go with six rebounds.

Top Performers

LuLu Salloom — 40 min, 14 pts, 8 rebs, 3 stls

Natalie Satamian — 29 min, 14 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assists, stl

Hannah Tolentino — 29 min, 18 pts, 3 rebs, 3 stls, 7-of-8 shooting

April Tuason — 36 min, 11 pts, reb, assist

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons has concluded the regular season as the third-place team in the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division and will now wait to learn its postseason fate.

COC has logged 25 CCCAA Southern California Regional Playoff appearances with the most recent coming in 2022.

