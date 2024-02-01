By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons improved to 3-0 in the early season with a decisive 9-0 victory over visiting Victor Valley College on Tuesday, its second win in as many days.

Canyons (3-0) has now logged victories over Fullerton College, College of the Sequoias and Victor Valley (0-1) to begin the 2024 campaign.

The Lady Cougars earned wins across all three doubles matches and were a perfect 6-0 in singles play.

Sophomore Ellie Wingo earned her first singles victory of the season while playing from the No. 1 spot. Estrella Segura, Faith Abt, Jaclyn Wosk, Marie McCormick and Michelle Pascault were victorious from positions No. 2 to No. 6, respectively.

In doubles play it was the No. 1 duo of Sydney Tamondong and Wingo improving to 3-0 for the season. The combinations of Estrella Segura/Nina Laurien and Abt/Wosk also emerged with victories.

COC will now have a weather-induced layoff with its scheduled match at Orange Coast College on Thursday, Feb. 1 postponed due to inclement weather.

Canyons is next scheduled for action at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Bakersfield College for the Western State Conference (WSC) opener.

Full results from Tuesday’s match vs. Victor Valley are below:

Doubles

(1) Sydney Tamondong/Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Emily Manning/Melany Raya (VVC) — 8-0

(2) Estrella Segura/Nina Laurien (COC) defeats to Khloe Burfield/Melissa Muntu (VVC) — 8-1

(3) Faith Abt/Jaclyn Wosk (COC) defeats Shem Rensulat/Gersemy Martinez (VVC) — 8-1

Singles

(1) Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Khloe Burfield (VVC) — 6-2, 6-2

(2) Estrella Segura (COC) defeats Emily Manning (VVC) — 6-0, 6-1

(3) Faith Abt (COC) defeats Melany Raya (VVC) — 6-0, 6-1

(4) Jaclyn Wosk (COC) defeats Melissa Muntu (VVC) — 6-0, 6-0

(5) Marie McCormick (COC) defeats Shem Rensulat (VVC) — 6-0, 6-1

(6) Michelle Pascault (COC) defeats Gersemy Martinez — 6-0, 6-3