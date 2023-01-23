Lady Matadors Shutout William Jessup in Tennis Home Opener

California State University, Northridge defeated William Jessup 7-0 in the women’s tennis home opener for the Matadors Saturday afternoon.

To begin the day, Sasha Turchak and Yuliia Zhytelna defeated Aysha Hayes and Nicollet Alexander 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Next, Angela Ho and Vitoria Solis handed Jessica Holbea and Isabelle Rietz a 6-2 defeat at No. 2 doubles before Cindy Ung and Jasmine Tolmoyan concluded doubles with a 6-1 victory against Stephanie Alsman and Grace Sepe in the No. 3 slot.

The Matadors blanked the Warriors in four of the six singles matches. Winning 6-0, 6-0 were Zhytelna (No. 2), Emma Moratalla Sanz (No. 4), Angela Ho (No. 5), and Tallia Harper (No. 6). Completing the singles sweep were Turchak (No. 1, 6-1, 6-3 versus Holbea) and Solis (No. 3, 6-0, 6-1).

“It was great to see the four freshmen roommates playing next to each other,” said head coach Gary Victor. “Vito, Emma, Angela, Tallia, and Sofia are a special group of freshmen with a fantastic work ethic and camaraderie.”

“Today’s matches were solid performances from the team,” said Ho. “It was our first win of the season, and I like how supportive and focused everyone was.”

CSUN (1-1) will host Westmont Saturday. The first serve is at noon.

“I’m proud of how I played today,” Harper said. “It was pretty windy, and I felt like the wind was just as much my opponent as the person on the other side of the net. I’m glad I could play my game and stay loose throughout the match. Overall, I’m happy with my performance today.”

