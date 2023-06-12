header image

1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
Lady Mustangs 2023 Volleyball Schedule Released
| Monday, Jun 12, 2023
TMU Women's Volleyball
Faith Tarver (17) returns as an All-GSAC selection from last season to lead the Lady Mustangs in 2023.


The Master’s University’s women’s volleyball team has released its 2023 schedule that features an alumni exhibition and three non-conference tournaments.

It all begins on Aug. 12 with the inaugural Alumni Blue and Gold exhibition at The MacArthur Center.

“This season we are looking forward to having an Alumni Blue and Gold match,” said head coach Annett Davis. “Several of our alumni have requested it, and we are excited to make it happen. We hope that former athletes and families will come out to watch our girls and alumni play.”

The 27-match schedule also has four fewer Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) matches than last season due to Westmont leaving the conference for NCAA Division 2 and San Diego Christian College dropping their sports programs. Conference play begins Sept. 8 against Life Pacific in The MacArthur Center

But before GSAC play even begins, the Lady Mustangs will be out of town for three separate tournaments, two more than last season.

“We have a pretty packed preseason where we get to play in three tournaments versus 12 teams,” Davis said. “For our final one, we purposefully picked a tournament that is being held in Iowa, which is where the NAIA Championships are also held. We want to challenge our girls and have them know what it takes to get back there for post-season. We will have some stiff competition as we’ll be playing some of the toughest teams in the NAIA who finished ranked No. 8, 3, and 2 in the nation last year.”

In 2022, the Lady Mustangs finished sixth in the conference with a 9-9 record, 14-12 overall.

Click [here] to see the The Master’s 2023 women’s volleyball schedule.
