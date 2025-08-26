Lady Mustangs 4-0 After Upset of No. 6 Southern Oregon

In the final game of the Hope Summer Slam, The Master’s University women’s volleyball team took down the No. 6-ranked Southern Oregon University Raiders in three sets on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 23, in Fullerton. This puts the Mustangs at 4-0 so far this season.

TMU dominated the match, winning all three sets in 25-14, 25-14 and 25-22. The Mustangs hit .415 for the match as Macy Gebhards had 14 kills.

Despite playing less than three hours after a win over Simpson, the Mustangs were in complete control of the first two sets and their offense caught fire. In set one, TMU got off to leads of 12-6 and 15-10 but went on a 10-3 run to close out the opening set win. The Master’s hit .413 and forced the Raiders into six errors.

“Every single person did their role,” Head Coach McKenna Hafner said. “I couldn’t name just one person. It was an amazing team effort and incredible to watch.”

TMU didn’t stop there, hitting an even better .500, as the team rolled through the second set. TMU had a decisive 13-4 run toward the end of the second set to put it out of reach. Kate Wagner ran the offense efficiently, picking up 13 assists in the second set and 39 overall.

The third set proved to be more competitive as the Raiders kept it close and even extended the lead to as much as four points. TMU rallied, closing the gap down to 22-21. The Mustangs would go on to score the final four points of the game to take the win. Kinsley Kollman’s kill from Kate Wagner set up a game-winning service ace from Macy Gebhards .

“We passed the ball really well. Every single person was involved and that put a lot of pressure on Southern Oregon,” Hafner said.

TMU played clean, as it totaled seven fewer errors than Southern Oregon and totaled 32 digs. Isabella Amet had eight digs and 14 kills in a balanced Mustang attack, which swept the No. 6-ranked squad in the NAIA.

TMU will be back on the road again on Aug. 29 for the CSM Labor Day Classic, where they will face multiple ranked NAIA teams before starting GSAC play on Sept. 6.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...