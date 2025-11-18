header image

November 18
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012 [story]
Lady Mustangs Basketball Rolls Over Alaska Fairbanks
| Tuesday, Nov 18, 2025

The Master’s University women’s basketball team put on an impressive offensive showing against University of Alasaka Fairbanks on Sunday, Nov. 16 in the final game of the Northstar Classic, winning by a score of 104-72.

The Lady Mustangs shot 53 percent from the field and made 15 of 18 free throw attempts. Alli VanKooten had 30 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two blocks.

“Wow, what a game,” TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson said. “The girls came out fighting tonight and all 10 showed up. It was a complete team win and those always feel the best.”

The Lady Mustangs started off strong, building a first half lead to as much as 16 points and led by 15 at halftime, with the score being 51-36. TMU was active on defense in the first half, scoring 14 points off turnovers in the opening quarter alone. The team had 14 steals and forced 20 Alaska Fairbanks turnovers overall.

However, it was TMU’s offense that somehow got even more efficient in the second half, shooting over 62 percent overall after the break. Bella Forker had a triple-double with 10 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds. Allie Miller had a complete game as well, scoring 19 points, grabbing eight rebounds and had four steals.

TMU dominated NCAA Division II Alaska Fairbanks in almost every aspect, having more fast break points, more points in the paint and more second chance points. Leyna Gorauskas came of the bench and scored 18 points and notched eight rebounds.

“So proud of this team for their hard work and determination. It really carried us tonight,” Wilson said.

The Lady Mustangs improved to 3-3 and will be back on the road at the end of the week, playing the next game Friday, Nov. 21 in the Caldwell Classic against The College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho.

SCVNews.com