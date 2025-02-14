Lady Mustangs beat ERAU in Arizona

The Master’s University women’s basketball team scored the first basket of the game in the first four seconds and never looked back to defeat the Embry-Riddle Eagles 72-61 Wednesday night, Feb. 12 in Prescott, Ariz.

The Lady Mustangs (16-7, 9-3) shot 28 for 80 (35 percent) from the field, which is below their season average of 42 percent, but held the Eagles to under 30 percent for the game.

“We were on top the entire game,” said Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “It was a team effort from the entire team tonight. Everyone came to play and everyone played.”

TMU finished off the first quarter with a 27-13 advantage that they extended to 42-29 at the break. And while ERAU did outscore The Master’s 19-15 in the third quarter and 32-30 over the second half, it was not enough to overcome the double-digit lead.

Kelly Mathiesen led the team with 20 points followed by Chloe Auble getting 17 off the bench and hitting a team-high four three-pointers. Lexi Hernandez finished with 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season. Alli VanKooten also pulled down 12 rebounds.

With two games left to play in the regular season, the Lady Mustangs have secured no worse than second place in the standings, but they are two games behind Arizona Christian. Should TMU win their final two games and the Firestorm lose their final two, the teams would share in the conference crown.

The Master’s will next play Saturday, Feb. 15 when they travel to San Dimas to take on the Life Pacific Warriors. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

