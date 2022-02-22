header image

Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
| Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Mustangs Indoor Meet

By Tim Heiduk, Assistant Athletic Director, Events and Communications

The Master’s University Women’s Track & Field set multiple program records at the Soka Indoor Meet on Saturday, building off its strong start to the indoor season.

Micaiah Scott broke TMU’s record in the shot put with a mark of (10.01 m), while the Mustangs’ Distance Medley Relay of Arianna GhiorsoSeanna NalbandyanEllen Palmgren and Hannah Fredericks set a new program-best time (12:00.64), an NAIA ‘A’ standard which ranks second nationally this season.

“We’re so thankful to the Lord for such a great day,” Master’s head coach Zach Schroeder said. “Micaiah had a great throw in the shot, followed by a new school record in the DMR. Every one of our girls racing the 3K and mile achieved new collegiate bests.”

Sophie Southerden won her 3K race in a time of 10:23.95, which automatically qualified her for the NAIA Indoor National Championships.

“I’m super excited to take our DMR team and Sophie to the indoor championships,” Schroeder said. “I am confident these girls will use the opportunity to point to people to Christ.”

Like Southerden, the DMR team also won its race.

“It’s going to be excited to see what our DMR can do,” Schroeder said. “Today’s performance was certainly not the height of their capacity. They could definitely be in the hunt for a national title if the Lord would grant them the opportunity.”

Mariah Briceno won her heat in the mile in a time of 5:45.91.

Master’s will next compete at the CMS Rossi Relays on Saturday, its final meet before the NAIA Indoor Championships March 3-5.
Monday, Feb 21, 2022
The Master's University Women's Track & Field set multiple program records at the Soka Indoor Meet on Saturday, building off its strong start to the indoor season.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf

Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1

Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1
Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
College of the Canyons men's baseball plated runs in each of the first three innings behind five strong innings from starter Kyle Cop to down visiting Rio Hondo College 3-1 on Saturday at Cougar field.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura

Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura
Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
College of the Canyons women's tennis remained undefeated against conference opponents with a 6-3 road victory vs. Ventura College on Tuesday, with the Cougars taking wins in the top three singles matches.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist

Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist
Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
College of the Canyons opened Western State Conference play with a 30-stroke victory at Valencia Country Club on Feb. 7 as four Cougars finished in the top three spots including medalist Hugo Amsallem who fired an even-par round of 72.
FULL STORY...
The Master's University Women's Track & Field set multiple program records at the Soka Indoor Meet on Saturday, building off its strong start to the indoor season.
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
A storm system that could bring two inches of snow to the Grapevine and Interstate 5 is expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Princess Cruises confirms that it is participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters through March 31.
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
College of the Canyons Faculty Association, AFT Local 6262, and CSEA Local 725, will collaborate to endorse candidates for the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees.
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday released the latest data on COVID-19.
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
The Student Recreation Center of the University Student Union invites Matadors to celebrate the SRC’s 10th Anniversary all semester long with fun activities and giveaways during SRC@10.
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches this weekend to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters.
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
CalArtians are featured at several February art shows in Los Angeles including the 2022 Felix Art Fair, running from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation in Castaic. The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 7:09 a.m. on the 31500 block of Castaic Road in the city of Castaic. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
I-5 corridor improvements continue to impact commuters and others driving on the northbound and southbound I-5. Work listed below will occur during daytime hours Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
The wait is over. After nearly two years, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is opening its doors to patrons for a new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
L.A. County Workforce Development Seeks Input
Share your thoughts on how to strengthen Los Angeles County's workforce system. The new Economic and Workforce Development Branch is hosting public virtual stakeholder input sessions until March 2 and is seeking input from the business community.
L.A. County Workforce Development Seeks Input
L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7
Los Angeles County is committed to creating a vibrant and age-friendly community where older adults can thrive and live free from abuse. The Adult Protective Services team protects the most vulnerable by providing round-the-clock response to reports of abuse and self neglect.
L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7
Feb. 22: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. after it meets in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to participate in a conference call with legal counsel regarding pending litigation.
Feb. 22: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Empower Hour “SB-357 Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense” will be presented Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. by the i-5 Freedom Network, a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization.
March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking
Feb. 22: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
The city of Santa Clarita is partnering with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local non-profit Bridge to Home for the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Feb. 22.
Feb. 22: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
SCVNews.com
