Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet

By Tim Heiduk, Assistant Athletic Director, Events and Communications

The Master’s University Women’s Track & Field set multiple program records at the Soka Indoor Meet on Saturday, building off its strong start to the indoor season.

Micaiah Scott broke TMU’s record in the shot put with a mark of (10.01 m), while the Mustangs’ Distance Medley Relay of Arianna Ghiorso , Seanna Nalbandyan , Ellen Palmgren and Hannah Fredericks set a new program-best time (12:00.64), an NAIA ‘A’ standard which ranks second nationally this season.

“We’re so thankful to the Lord for such a great day,” Master’s head coach Zach Schroeder said. “Micaiah had a great throw in the shot, followed by a new school record in the DMR. Every one of our girls racing the 3K and mile achieved new collegiate bests.”

Sophie Southerden won her 3K race in a time of 10:23.95, which automatically qualified her for the NAIA Indoor National Championships.

“I’m super excited to take our DMR team and Sophie to the indoor championships,” Schroeder said. “I am confident these girls will use the opportunity to point to people to Christ.”

Like Southerden, the DMR team also won its race.

“It’s going to be excited to see what our DMR can do,” Schroeder said. “Today’s performance was certainly not the height of their capacity. They could definitely be in the hunt for a national title if the Lord would grant them the opportunity.”

Mariah Briceno won her heat in the mile in a time of 5:45.91.

Master’s will next compete at the CMS Rossi Relays on Saturday, its final meet before the NAIA Indoor Championships March 3-5.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...