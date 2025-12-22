header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 22
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win
| Monday, Dec 22, 2025
TMU womens basketball

Chloe Auble scored a career-high 40 points and Allie Miller came a rebound away from her first career triple-double as The Master’s University Women’s Basketball team defeated the Bethesda Lion Angels 125-24 in the MacArthur Center.

The 125 points scored by the team broke the single-game scoring record of 122 which was set against Pacific Union during the 1998-99 season.

Auble’s 10 3-pointers made in the game also broke Tiffany Webb’s record of nine set during the 2004-05 season. Abbie Mullins’ 15 assists tied the program record set by Kelly DeVries during the 2000-01 year.

The Lady Mustangs (7-5, 3-0) hit 50 of 86 shots (58%) from the field and also dropped 15 of 34 3-pointers through the net.

“Fantastic win tonight,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “I’m so proud of our girls. We executed our offense well and everyone contributed. It was a full team win. We broke a few records tonight, and I think this team is super deserving of that. They work so hard and have such a heart for the game. All glory to God for this amazing win.”

Five different players had double-doubles, with Auble adding 10 rebounds to her 40 points. Bella Forker scored a career-high 23 and added a career-high 13 boards. Alli Van Kooten scored 18 and pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds.

Allie Miller came one rebound away from scoring a triple-double as she scored 18, dished 10 assists and had the nine rebounds. Mullins added 11 points to her 15 dimes.

The Lion Angels were held to 7 of 45 from the field (15.6%) for the game, with Master’s taking a 63-22 advantage in rebounds. The TMU defense also generated 15 steals.

The Master’s will have a long break for the Christmas holiday, not returning to the court until Jan. 6 when they face Hope International in a GSAC game on the road.

For more information visit gomustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win

Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win
Monday, Dec 22, 2025
Chloe Auble scored a career-high 40 points and Allie Miller came a rebound away from her first career triple-double as The Master's University Women's Basketball team defeated the Bethesda Lion Angels 125-24 in the MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading

Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading
Friday, Dec 19, 2025
This week’s Foothill League matches resulted in the Saugus boys getting a firmer grip on first place, and the Saugus girls slipping into second place. Meanwhile, holiday tournaments are bringing both wins and losses from non-league teams, with more on the way.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Runner Going the Distance

West Ranch Runner Going the Distance
Thursday, Dec 18, 2025
West Ranch High School senior Braulio Castillo (17) never did any long-distance running before high school, but what he has accomplished in that demanding discipline since taking it up is impressive. And, so far his senior year, it is phenomenal.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 2-June 26: Cougars Soccer Programs to Host ‘Friday Night Footy’

Jan. 2-June 26: Cougars Soccer Programs to Host ‘Friday Night Footy’
Thursday, Dec 18, 2025
The College of the Canyons soccer programs will be hosting 'Friday Night Footy,' small-sided pick-up games, running on Friday evenings Jan. 2 through June 26 at the COC Soccer Facility.
FULL STORY...

Muro Signs with Cumberland University Softball Program

Muro Signs with Cumberland University Softball Program
Thursday, Dec 18, 2025
College of the Canyons sophomore pitcher Nichole Muro will continue her academic and athletic career at Cumberland University after signing with the Phoenix softball program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 24-28: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
The California Highway Patrol encourages the public to “brake” the habit of speeding this holiday season. The CHP will launch a Holiday Enforcement Period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28.
Dec. 24-28: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
Dec. 27: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and restore the tread from the existing lower Gates and Twister trails 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 27.
Dec. 27: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Jan. 16: InfluenceHER- Redefining Happiness, A Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman
Join InfluenceHER's "Redefining Happiness, a Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman," 4-6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 16 at the Venue Valencia.
Jan. 16: InfluenceHER- Redefining Happiness, A Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman
Santa Clarita Public Library Holiday Hours
The Santa Clarita Public Library system has announced that all library branches will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24, and remain closed on Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.
Santa Clarita Public Library Holiday Hours
SCV Water Announces 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Students pursuing an undergraduate degree in water resource-related fields are invited to apply for the 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship, offered by the Association of California Water Agencies in partnership with SCV Water. Applications are now being accepted through March 1, 2026.
SCV Water Announces 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win
Chloe Auble scored a career-high 40 points and Allie Miller came a rebound away from her first career triple-double as The Master's University Women's Basketball team defeated the Bethesda Lion Angels 125-24 in the MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win
Federal Court Orders Vallarta to Comply with EEOC Subpoenas
Vallarta Food Enterprises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has been ordered by a federal court to comply with subpoenas relating to charges of employment discrimination.
Federal Court Orders Vallarta to Comply with EEOC Subpoenas
Dec. 26-Jan. 10: Recycle Trees, Wreaths at City Drop-Off Locations
Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle real holiday trees this season.
Dec. 26-Jan. 10: Recycle Trees, Wreaths at City Drop-Off Locations
NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 70th Anniversary
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on Wednesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and is celebrating the program’s 70th anniversary.
NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 70th Anniversary
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Dec. 22: Burn Ban Day for SCV, Rains Start Dec. 23
The weather might not be "frightful" yet, but Santa Clarita Valley residents may experience a soggy and cold Christmas Day this year. Rain is expected in the SCV beginning Tuesday, Dec. 23 in the evening and continuing into Friday, Dec. 26
Dec. 22: Burn Ban Day for SCV, Rains Start Dec. 23
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Watson Elected SUSD Board of Trustees President
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees elected Matthew Watson as 2026 board president at the Tuesday, Dec. 16 organizational meeting.
Watson Elected SUSD Board of Trustees President
Phillips Examines Evolving Relationship with Technology in Exhibit
Los Angeles–based painter Jasimen Phillips is a featured artist in the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibition, currently on view at the Newhall Community Center through March 25, 2026.
Phillips Examines Evolving Relationship with Technology in Exhibit
Gibbon Center Needs Donations to Meet $15K Match
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is requesting donations, including memberships and gibbon adoption sponsorships to reach a matching goal of $15,000.
Gibbon Center Needs Donations to Meet $15K Match
COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees failed to complete its annual organizational vote to elect a new board president during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
There's no better way to celebrate the season than with toys, treats, and rollercoasters. My annual Foster Youth Holiday Party is one of the most special traditions we do each year
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
CTG ‘A Christmas Story’ Adds Shows, Dec. 21-22, Due to Demand
The Canyon Theatre Guild’s production of "A Christmas Story," adds shows due to high ticket demand. Shows have been added on Sunday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Dec. 22.
CTG ‘A Christmas Story’ Adds Shows, Dec. 21-22, Due to Demand
City Presents ‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit at the Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” on view at the Newhall Community Center now through March 25, 2026.
City Presents ‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit at the Newhall Community Center
Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading
This week’s Foothill League matches resulted in the Saugus boys getting a firmer grip on first place, and the Saugus girls slipping into second place. Meanwhile, holiday tournaments are bringing both wins and losses from non-league teams, with more on the way.
Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
SCVNews.com