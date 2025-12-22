Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win

Chloe Auble scored a career-high 40 points and Allie Miller came a rebound away from her first career triple-double as The Master’s University Women’s Basketball team defeated the Bethesda Lion Angels 125-24 in the MacArthur Center.

The 125 points scored by the team broke the single-game scoring record of 122 which was set against Pacific Union during the 1998-99 season.

Auble’s 10 3-pointers made in the game also broke Tiffany Webb’s record of nine set during the 2004-05 season. Abbie Mullins’ 15 assists tied the program record set by Kelly DeVries during the 2000-01 year.

The Lady Mustangs (7-5, 3-0) hit 50 of 86 shots (58%) from the field and also dropped 15 of 34 3-pointers through the net.

“Fantastic win tonight,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “I’m so proud of our girls. We executed our offense well and everyone contributed. It was a full team win. We broke a few records tonight, and I think this team is super deserving of that. They work so hard and have such a heart for the game. All glory to God for this amazing win.”

Five different players had double-doubles, with Auble adding 10 rebounds to her 40 points. Bella Forker scored a career-high 23 and added a career-high 13 boards. Alli Van Kooten scored 18 and pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds.

Allie Miller came one rebound away from scoring a triple-double as she scored 18, dished 10 assists and had the nine rebounds. Mullins added 11 points to her 15 dimes.

The Lion Angels were held to 7 of 45 from the field (15.6%) for the game, with Master’s taking a 63-22 advantage in rebounds. The TMU defense also generated 15 steals.

The Master’s will have a long break for the Christmas holiday, not returning to the court until Jan. 6 when they face Hope International in a GSAC game on the road.

