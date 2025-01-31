header image

January 31
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Lady Mustangs Defeat Spirit in Arizona
| Friday, Jan 31, 2025

The Master’s University women’s basketball team picked up a big road win with a 75-70 victory over the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Jan. 30 in Surprise, Ariz.

Defense was the tipping point in the game as the Lady Mustangs (13-6, 6-2) held the Spirit to 34 percent from the field. Yet when the pressure was applied by OUAZ, TMU was able to respond, finishing 28 of 64 (44 percent).

“When Ottawa stepped up their defense, that only made our girls tougher,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “We came together when it mattered and it was a great team win.”

Both teams came out firing to start the game, with The Master’s taking 19 shots in the first 10 minutes and the Spirit putting up 18. The Lady Mustangs finished the quarter with a 27-22 advantage.

That spread opened up to a 43-33 difference by the time the two teams hit the intermission, with TMU holding OUAZ to just 11 points in the quarter, their lowest period point total of the game.

The Master’s opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run, building up an 18-point lead just 3:34 into the period.

Ottawa of Arizona fought back, closing the gap to five by making its end-of-game free throws, but the clock ran out, earning the Lady Mustangs the win.

Lexi Hernandez led TMU with 14 points and eight rebounds, with Alli VanKooten netting 12 points and adding to her conference-leading total with five blocks in the game. Laney Grider was the third player in double digits with 12.

The Master’s will next have to take on No. 19 Arizona Christian on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Glendale, Ariz. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
