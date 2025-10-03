Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors to Stay Unbeaten

Four different players scored for The Master’s University women’s soccer team as it defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 5-1 Thursday, Oct. 2 on Reese Field in Santa Clarita.

Breanna Fajardo picked up her second career brace, scoring one in the first half and another in the second to lead a Lady Mustangs (7-2, 4-0) attack that saw 36 shots, with 22 on goal.

“Right now it’s about getting the results because we are in conference,” said TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez. “We had a lot of shots again, so that means offensively we were creating a lot. I do have high expectations and we got the result, but it was not our best performance.”

Fajardo’s first goal came 5:02 into the match. Less than 25 minutes later, Maddy Traylor scored her conference-leading 12th goal of the season off an assist from Bryanna Elias to send TMU into the locker room at the half with a 2-0 lead.

Life Pacific came back less than nine minutes into the second half when Stevie Spencer headed in a corner kick to draw the Warriors to within one.

But Fajardo, working with fellow sophomore Elias, scored her second goal of the game in the 63rd minutes. Elias hit a cross that found Fajardo’s right boot perfectly as she drilled the ball past the Warrior goalkeeper to the back of the net.

Six-and-a-half minutes later, Sophomore Sasha Redshaw , assisted by Traylor, scored her first goal of the season to open up a three-score lead for the Mustangs.

The scoring was capped off by Zaria Echemendia and her tenacious net bender when she weaved her way through Warriors to score the first collegiate goal of her career to send herself and the rest of her team into a celebratory frenzy.

“She has been the most consistent player all season,” Chavez said. “People will watch the game and then text me, ‘Who’s that girl Zaria? She is standing out when she is on the field. She is so good defensively, she is so good on the ball, she’s 5-1 and she wins the headers. Every game she has been outstanding and to see her get that reward… The reward for her is to see the team win, but to see her score was fantastic.”

The Master’s will not have much time to rest as the team will face No. 9 Embry-Riddle on Saturday, Oct. 4 at home on Reese Field. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

