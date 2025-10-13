Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch

Maddy Traylor and Kegan Brunnemann each had two goals as The Master’s University women’s soccer defeated ACU 7-0 Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.

Bryanna Elias also had two goals and thanks to ACU’s own goal, TMU tallied a season-high seven goals. TMU dominated as they scored five second half goals to put the game out of reach, despite playing just 24 hours before against Park-Gilbert.

“On a very quick turn around the team was still able to feed off yesterday’s game with another win, scoring multiple goals and getting another shut out,” Head Coach Esteban Chavez said.

Maddy Traylor opened the scoring with a goal in the seventh minute off an assist from Grace Carney , her first of the season. Carney totaled two assists against her former team. TMU came out of the break up 2-0 and kept the pressure on, with Brunnemann’s first goal coming in the 50th minute.

Elias got back in the score column with her second of the game from Breanna Fajardo and Traylor also added her second just five minutes later in the 62nd minute. After an ACU own-goal in the 82nd minute, Kegan Brunnemann ended the night with her second goal with three minutes remaining in the game.

“The girls were fatigued but toughed it out to get the the win,” Chavez said. “Solid performances from the midfield, defense and attacking players.”

The Master’s outshot ACU 27-7, with 20 on goal, compared to just two for ACU. TMU also had the lead in corner kicks and goalkeeper Autumn Jensen notched two saves to keep the Firestorm scoreless. Katie Trinh and Traylor also each had one assist.

TMU will play next against the Life Pacific Warriors on Wednesday, Oct. 15 in La Verne, Calif.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...