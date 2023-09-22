Sierra Hale (white jersey) bends over backwards to get a pancake dig as Ruby Duncan (2) looks on in The Master's three-set win over Westcliff Tuesday in The MacArthur Center.

Lady Mustangs Dominate Warriors in Straight Sets

Uploaded: , Thursday, Sep 21, 2023

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team dominated in a three-set win 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 over the Westcliff Warriors Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.

Ruby Duncan led the team with 19 kills and added three service aces, while Faith Tarver collected 17 kills and hit .483 for the match. They both finished with seven digs apiece.

“Our outsides did a phenomenal job tonight,” said TMU head coach Annett Davis. “Both Ruby and Faith did well hitting and passing with very high accuracy and consistency. Two things we have been wanting from them.”

As a team the Lady Mustangs (11-7) hit .316 for the match, creating a sizable advantage in kills (52-30), aces (8-2) and blocks (6-3). Timberlie Miller had 39 assists, an average of 13 assists/set, despite sitting most of the third set. Sierra Hale had a game-high 15 digs while Cora Machado finished with three blocks.

“It was a good night,” Davis said.

TMU will return to GSAC play this Saturday when they host Hope International in The MacArthur Center. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.

