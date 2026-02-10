Lady Mustangs Fly Over Eagles in Road Win

Allie Miller poured in 25 points to lead The Master’s University women’s basketball team to a 71-64 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Thursday, Feb. 5 in Prescott, Ariz.

The Lady Mustangs (16-6, 12-1) were only able to make 33 percent of their shots compared to the Eagles 41 percent, but The Master’s outscored ERAU in second chance points thanks to 18 offensive rebounds.

TMU was also much more efficient from the free throw line, making 22 of 31 (71 percent) compared to Embry-Riddle’s 12 of 22 (55 percent).

“Got the win tonight,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “The game changer for us was Allie Miller . Her relentless defense and hustle always gives the team energy. But tonight she carried us with her offense. She got the win for us.”

The two teams went back-and-forth in the first quarter, swapping leads and ties before the Eagles closed it out up 14-12.

ERAU went up by as much as eight with 4:32 to play in the second quarter. But the Lady Mustangs closed it out on a 10-4 run to go to the break trailing 29-27.

The Master’s defense, ranked No. 10 in the country, showed up in the third quarter.

Holding the Eagles to just four of 15 shooting, TMU took the lead for good with 1:22 to play in the quarter thanks to a 13-2 run, after falling behind by seven.

The Master’s led 46-42 going into the final 10 minutes.

The Eagles continued to fly, getting to within a point with 7:56 to play. That’s when Miller took over to score eight of her game-high 25 points to lead the team to as much as an 11-point lead before settling for the seven-point win.

“We started out slow but picked it up in the third and fourth quarter and we were able to get it done,” Wilson said. “I am so proud of the girls’ response after half time. They came out stronger and hungry for the win. Two great wins this week. I am so blessed to get coach this group of girls that never give up.”

Chloe Auble hit four threes to finish with 13 points. Bella Forker had 12 and Alli VanKooten added 10. Both Miller and VanKooten were the top rebounders with seven each, while VanKooten added a team-high five assists.

The Master’s will have more than a week off before its final regular season home game against the Arizona Christian Firestorm on Saturday, Feb. 14. The Lady Mustang seniors will be honored at the game, which gets started at noon.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...