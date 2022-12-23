header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 23
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Lady Mustangs Get 10th Win of the Season
| Friday, Dec 23, 2022
Lady mustangs

It was the last lead they would enjoy. Four players scored in double figures and everyone played in the game as The Master’s University women’s basketball team defeated the Bethesda Flames 94-61 Saturday afternoon in a non-conference contest in The MacArthur Center.

For the second game in a row, the Lady Mustangs (10-2, 3-2) shot over 50% from the field (36-of-70) and controlled the boards 54-29 to get the 33-point win.

“Offensively, I think we continued with where we’ve been,” said Head Coach Lisa Zamroz. “A lot of different people were getting touches, so we were very unselfish with the ball which is always great to see. Defensively we didn’t meet our goal, which was to hold them to 35. In the second half we didn’t adjust to the way the fouls were being called. We just continued to play defense the same way and as a result we sent them to the free throw line and gave them more opportunity than necessary.”

The Flames were 16-of-21 from the charity stripe, with 16 of those 21 attempts coming in the second half.

TMU’s 17-point lead after the first quarter extended to 30 points by halftime (50-20). The lead got as high as 39 during the third quarter in what was the final game before the Christmas break.

Ella Brubaker led the team with 25 points in just 20 minutes of playing time. Belle Hernandez poured in 20 with Faith Brinkman jumping off the bench and getting a career-high 13 points after hitting 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

“I think for a freshman coming in, you really need time and attention to understand what’s different between the level you came from and the next level,” Zamroz said when asked about Brinkman. “To have her get a rhythm offensively just really shows what she’s capable of. We know she’s got some deep range, but as she continues to get time on the court we will continue to see her potential and the type pf player she can become.”

Lexi Hernandez led the team in both rebounds (13) and assists (eight), while Jayla Julmist collected a double-double getting 10 points to go with her 10 rebounds.

“Lexi and Jayla were great inside and that’s important for them,” Zamroz said. “It gets them going offensively and gets their confidence up so they can produce on the other end as well. We really need them inside to limit the other team to one shot.”

The Master’s will be back in action on Dec. 29 as they host Northern New Mexico at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 31, they will host No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m. in the final non-conference game before the remainder of the Golden State Athletic Conference schedule kicks in.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Lady Mustangs Get 10th Win of the Season

Lady Mustangs Get 10th Win of the Season
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
It was the last lead they would enjoy. Four players scored in double figures and everyone played in the game as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Bethesda Flames 94-61 Saturday afternoon in a non-conference contest in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Fall to Montana State-Northern 71-80

Mustangs Fall to Montana State-Northern 71-80
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
After trailing by 15 at the half, The Master's men's basketball team fought back to tie it, but that was as close as they got as the Lights of Montana State-Northern defeated the Mustangs 80-71 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Push Past West Hills 89-72

Cougars Push Past West Hills 89-72
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
College of the Canyons pushed past the visiting West Hills Lemoore Eagles by an 89-72 final score at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday night, good for its second straight victory and third over the last four games. 
FULL STORY...

CSUN Nearly Comes Back From 25 Points Down at LMU; Lions Win 69-62

CSUN Nearly Comes Back From 25 Points Down at LMU; Lions Win 69-62
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
CSUN trailed by 25 in the third quarter, but a Matadors' rally in the fourth just came up short as LMU defeated CSUN 69-62 in women's basketball action Wednesday afternoon at Gerstein Pavilion.
FULL STORY...

12 Year Old Santa Clarita Boy Brings Climate Ball to Qatar World Cup

12 Year Old Santa Clarita Boy Brings Climate Ball to Qatar World Cup
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
When 12-year-old California eight grader Ismachiah Oduwole found out in mid-November that his entire family had saved for 10 months for him to go to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he was not only excited, he realized he only had 24 hours to pack his bags and get ready for what seemed a trip of a life time.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Ride Metrolink to the Rose Parade
Are you headed to the Rose Parade? Metrolink is offering early-morning train service on five train lines, including the Antelope Valley Line from the Santa Clarita Valley, connecting people to Metro's Gold Line to get you to the parade without the hassle of parking.
Ride Metrolink to the Rose Parade
CalArtian Films Featured in Slamdance 2023
The Slamdance Film Festival returns for its 29th edition in a hybrid format, running in-person in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah from Jan. 20-26 and virtually from Jan. 23-29 on the Slamdance Channel. As in years past, alums from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia can be spotted across multiple categories, ranging from documentary features to animated shorts.
CalArtian Films Featured in Slamdance 2023
Lady Mustangs Get 10th Win of the Season
It was the last lead they would enjoy. Four players scored in double figures and everyone played in the game as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Bethesda Flames 94-61 Saturday afternoon in a non-conference contest in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Get 10th Win of the Season
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Painted Turtle’s Holiday Gathering Returns
Pure joy covered every acre of The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit camp for kids with serious medical conditions, as the organization welcomed 265 people on Dec. 3 to its first in-person holiday gathering on camp in 1,095 days.
Painted Turtle’s Holiday Gathering Returns
Mustangs Fall to Montana State-Northern 71-80
After trailing by 15 at the half, The Master's men's basketball team fought back to tie it, but that was as close as they got as the Lights of Montana State-Northern defeated the Mustangs 80-71 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. Tuesday.
Mustangs Fall to Montana State-Northern 71-80
NY Times Bestselling Author Stephen Jones Coming to CalArts
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce New York Times bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones as its 2023 Katie Jacobson Writer in Residence.
NY Times Bestselling Author Stephen Jones Coming to CalArts
New Officers Named to COC Board
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, elected its new officers, received recognitions for service, and set its 2023 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
New Officers Named to COC Board
Cougars Push Past West Hills 89-72
College of the Canyons pushed past the visiting West Hills Lemoore Eagles by an 89-72 final score at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday night, good for its second straight victory and third over the last four games. 
Cougars Push Past West Hills 89-72
Animal Care Centers Announce Increase in Live Release Rates
Recent reports of the euthanasia rate at Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers have included incorrect or misleading information.
Animal Care Centers Announce Increase in Live Release Rates
Thursday COVID Roundup: 86 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 86 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 25 additional deaths and 3,084 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 86 New SCV Cases
Mpox Vaccine Availability Expands in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has removed all eligibility requirements for the mpox vaccine, making it available to anyone needing protection against the disease without having to disclose any information on personal risk.
Mpox Vaccine Availability Expands in L.A. County
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Near 96,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,080 new cases countywide and 151 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Near 96,000
CSUN Nearly Comes Back From 25 Points Down at LMU; Lions Win 69-62
CSUN trailed by 25 in the third quarter, but a Matadors' rally in the fourth just came up short as LMU defeated CSUN 69-62 in women's basketball action Wednesday afternoon at Gerstein Pavilion.
CSUN Nearly Comes Back From 25 Points Down at LMU; Lions Win 69-62
CHP Implements Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
The holiday season is upon us, and the California Highway Patrol wants travelers to get to their destinations safely.
CHP Implements Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
Recycle Trees After Holidays at Convenient Locations
It’s merry and bright to recycle right, Santa Clarita! Waste Management has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.
Recycle Trees After Holidays at Convenient Locations
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
12 Year Old Santa Clarita Boy Brings Climate Ball to Qatar World Cup
When 12-year-old California eight grader Ismachiah Oduwole found out in mid-November that his entire family had saved for 10 months for him to go to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he was not only excited, he realized he only had 24 hours to pack his bags and get ready for what seemed a trip of a life time.
12 Year Old Santa Clarita Boy Brings Climate Ball to Qatar World Cup
Jan 13: “Rembrandt Perfected” Opens 2023 With Laughs
Open 2023 with an evening of laughs as The MAIN hosts its first production of the new year “Rembrandt Perfected,” a new comedy by Braddon Mendelson.
Jan 13: “Rembrandt Perfected” Opens 2023 With Laughs
Chiquita Canyon Fulills 22nd Annual Christmas Promise
Chiquita Canyon continued its legacy as a good neighbor, by helping make the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery.
Chiquita Canyon Fulills 22nd Annual Christmas Promise
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
Four Art Exhibits Installed by City in December
Santa Clarita residents will be able to unlock their inner artist beginning in 2023 as four new exhibits are installed at the city of Santa Clarita’s free public galleries in December. These galleries will feature a group show, art created by Santa Clarita youth and an individual exhibit showcasing a variety of art styles and subject matter.
Four Art Exhibits Installed by City in December
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: