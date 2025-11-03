Lady Mustangs Get Blowout Win on Senior Day

On the day when both Autumn Jensen and Harmony Rohde were honored, The Master’s University women’s soccer team sent them off with a 9-0 win over the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks.

Jensen, a four-year starting goalkeeper, and Rohde, a starting midfielder for the last three years, were honored before the start of the game on Nov. 1 as the two players on the team playing their final regular season match on Reese Field.

They will have at least one more game at home on Saturday, Nov. 8, when the Lady Mustangs (13-4-1, 10-2-1) host the Soka University Lions in the semifinals of the GSAC Championship tournament.

The game against the Redhawks was a complete domination by TMU. The Lady Mustangs took a season-high 42 shots while BenU had none. The game was almost entirely played in the Benedictine Mesa zone.

The Master’s blew out a 2-0 halftime lead by scoring seven goals in the final 45 minutes.

“I liked the way we finished off very strongly,” said TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez. “We started the conference season with a lot of goals and then went dry for a couple of games. So to finish off the way we did was good. (BenU) didn’t put a lot of pressure on us, so I liked how we didn’t get frustrated when (BenU) sat on defense. This is what happened against Life Pacific (a 1-0 loss). They sat like that on defense and it brought out frustrations by us. We dealt with it, were patient and created a lot of scoring opportunities.”

The team has now scored 66 goals on the season, a new record.

Maddy Traylor continued her prolific season by scoring a hat trick in Saturday’s match. The junior forward extended her single-season scoring record to 26 goals, and when adding her seven assists is now up to 59 points, also a single-season record.

Katie Trinh scored two goals in the game, with Harmony Rohde , Kegan Brunneman (on a penalty kick), Bryanna Elias and Grace Carney finding the back of the net as well. Rohde, Elias, Tala Tapia , Halle Greenfield and Jane Hato also collected assists in the match.

In the last seven games, the Lady Mustangs have outscored their opponents 41-3, securing the No. 2 seed in the upcoming GSAC post-season tournament.

“I think we are,” Chavez said when asked if the team is playing their best soccer. “It was pretty much a brand new team at the beginning of the year, so now there’s consistency and they are getting to know each other and each other’s tendencies. So it’s definitely our best soccer right now. ”

The Master’s will be looking to get back to its second consecutive GSAC Championship game when it hosts the No. 3-seed Soka Lions on Saturday, Nov. 8 in the GSAC semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

