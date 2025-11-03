header image

1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Lady Mustangs Get Blowout Win on Senior Day
| Monday, Nov 3, 2025

On the day when both Autumn Jensen and Harmony Rohde were honored, The Master’s University women’s soccer team sent them off with a 9-0 win over the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks.

Jensen, a four-year starting goalkeeper, and Rohde, a starting midfielder for the last three years, were honored before the start of the game on Nov. 1 as the two players on the team playing their final regular season match on Reese Field.

They will have at least one more game at home on Saturday, Nov. 8, when the Lady Mustangs (13-4-1, 10-2-1) host the Soka University Lions in the semifinals of the GSAC Championship tournament.

The game against the Redhawks was a complete domination by TMU. The Lady Mustangs took a season-high 42 shots while BenU had none. The game was almost entirely played in the Benedictine Mesa zone.

The Master’s blew out a 2-0 halftime lead by scoring seven goals in the final 45 minutes.

“I liked the way we finished off very strongly,” said TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez. “We started the conference season with a lot of goals and then went dry for a couple of games. So to finish off the way we did was good. (BenU) didn’t put a lot of pressure on us, so I liked how we didn’t get frustrated when (BenU) sat on defense. This is what happened against Life Pacific (a 1-0 loss). They sat like that on defense and it brought out frustrations by us. We dealt with it, were patient and created a lot of scoring opportunities.”

The team has now scored 66 goals on the season, a new record.

Maddy Traylor continued her prolific season by scoring a hat trick in Saturday’s match. The junior forward extended her single-season scoring record to 26 goals, and when adding her seven assists is now up to 59 points, also a single-season record.

Katie Trinh scored two goals in the game, with Harmony Rohde, Kegan Brunneman (on a penalty kick), Bryanna Elias and Grace Carney finding the back of the net as well. Rohde, Elias, Tala TapiaHalle Greenfield and Jane Hato also collected assists in the match.

In the last seven games, the Lady Mustangs have outscored their opponents 41-3, securing the No. 2 seed in the upcoming GSAC post-season tournament.

“I think we are,” Chavez said when asked if the team is playing their best soccer. “It was pretty much a brand new team at the beginning of the year, so now there’s consistency and they are getting to know each other and each other’s tendencies. So it’s definitely our best soccer right now. ”

The Master’s will be looking to get back to its second consecutive GSAC Championship game when it hosts the No. 3-seed Soka Lions on Saturday, Nov. 8 in the GSAC semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs

SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs
Monday, Nov 3, 2025
For those of us who enjoy football in the Santa Clarita Valley, this time of year always comes too soon. The finishing of league play begins sounding winter’s no-gridiron dirge.
FULL STORY...

TMU Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat in Season Finale

TMU Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat in Season Finale
Monday, Nov 3, 2025
A second half goal in the 59th minute was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to Benedictine-Mesa University 2-1 Saturday, Nov. 1 on Reese Field.
FULL STORY...

TMU Hoops Trounces Texas A&M San Antonio

TMU Hoops Trounces Texas A&M San Antonio
Monday, Nov 3, 2025
In the second game of The MacArthur Trust Classic, the TMU men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M San Antonio 93-65 Friday, Oct. 31 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Traylor Breaks Records in Lady Mustangs’ Win

Traylor Breaks Records in Lady Mustangs’ Win
Friday, Oct 31, 2025
Maddy Traylor set new records for both goals scored and points scored in a single season in The Master's University's 10-0 win over OUAZ Thursday, Oct. 30 on Reese Field.
FULL STORY...
