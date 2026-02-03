Lady Mustangs Make it Seven in a Row with Road Win

Chloe Auble scored 19 points to lead The Master’s University women’s basketball team to a 76-63 win over Life Pacific Saturday night, Jan. 31 in San Dimas.

The Mustangs (14-6, 10-1) out-rebounded the Warriors 43-29, with 13 of those offensive rebounds that led to 14 second chance points.

“Great win on the road tonight,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “The girls came out exactly how we wanted them to. We had energy and came out aggressive from the jump.”

That aggressive start led to a 16-2 advantage by the end of the first quarter. TMU’s scoring defense ranks No. 5 in the NAIA as it has held opponents to 52.0 points per game.

“Our defense was polished,” Wilson said. “That was the difference in the game.”

But Life Pacific bounced back in the second quarter, out-scoring Master’s 29-16 to go into the locker room only trailing by a point at 32-31.

But the second half was all Lady Mustangs, getting a 21-14 difference in the third quarter that was expanded with a 23-18 advantage in the final frame to get the 13-point win to stay a half-game behind Hope International in the GSAC standings.

“I’m so proud of our bench tonight,” Wilson said. “Madi (Brooks), Leyna (Gorauskas) and Kylin (DeVries) all came in with heart and hustle and grit. They were a spark for us. So glad we got the win and that we continue to get better every week. This is a special team.”

Allie Miller added 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds, with Alli VanKooten getting 13 points and Abbie Mullins netting 11. Bella Forker led the way with five assists to go with nine points.

It’s a big game on Tuesday, Feb. 3 as The Master’s will host conference-leading Hope International in The MacArthur Center. The Royals gave the Lady Mustangs their only loss of the conference season back on Jan. 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

