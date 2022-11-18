Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Big Win

Ella Brubaker scored a season-high 34 points as No. 18 ranked The Master’s university Lady Mustangs Basketball Team opened up conference play with an 86-52 win over the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit Thursday, Nov. 17 in The MacArthur Center.

Brubaker came into the game second in the conference averaging 22.0 points per game for the Lady Mustangs (4-0, 1-0). She was 12-of-18 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free throw line.

“Ella played outstanding,” said Head Coach Lisa Zamroz. “We know she is a gifted scorer and has the ability to score in bunches. She led with her defensive intensity tonight. She played both sides of the ball with the same enthusiasm and focus.”

The defense was spectacular for The Master’s as they held the Spirit to just 20 points in the first half on 6-of-26 shooting. The Lady Mustangs hit 12-of-33 (36.4%) from the field in that first half to take a 43-20 lead into the locker room.

The shooting improved dramatically for The Master’s in the second half as they hit 19-of-30 in the final 20 minutes to lead by as much as 35. Junior Belle Hernandez scored nine of her 14 points in the first half, including a pair of 3s.

“Belle found a way to get involved as well,” Zamroz said. “She had a variety of looks which is when she is at her best. She had looks at all three levels and was in the mix on the glass.”

Belle finished with seven rebounds to go with her 14 points, and her sister Lexi hauled in a team-high 11 rebounds. The Lady Mustangs out-rebounded the Spirit 43-30 which helped lead the defensive effort.

“Our team defense was what we’ve been striving for but yet to attain,” Zamroz said. “We achieved it tonight. Proud of our effort.”

The Master’s will be back on Bross Court Saturday, Nov. 19 as they host the Arizona Christian Firestorm. Tip-off is scheduled for noon.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

