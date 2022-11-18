header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 20
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Big Win
| Friday, Nov 18, 2022
lady mustangs 1117

Ella Brubaker scored a season-high 34 points as No. 18 ranked The Master’s university Lady Mustangs Basketball Team opened up conference play with an 86-52 win over the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit Thursday, Nov. 17 in The MacArthur Center.

Brubaker came into the game second in the conference averaging 22.0 points per game for the Lady Mustangs (4-0, 1-0). She was 12-of-18 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free throw line.

“Ella played outstanding,” said Head Coach Lisa Zamroz. “We know she is a gifted scorer and has the ability to score in bunches. She led with her defensive intensity tonight. She played both sides of the ball with the same enthusiasm and focus.”

The defense was spectacular for The Master’s as they held the Spirit to just 20 points in the first half on 6-of-26 shooting. The Lady Mustangs hit 12-of-33 (36.4%) from the field in that first half to take a 43-20 lead into the locker room.

The shooting improved dramatically for The Master’s in the second half as they hit 19-of-30 in the final 20 minutes to lead by as much as 35. Junior Belle Hernandez scored nine of her 14 points in the first half, including a pair of 3s.

“Belle found a way to get involved as well,” Zamroz said. “She had a variety of looks which is when she is at her best. She had looks at all three levels and was in the mix on the glass.”

Belle finished with seven rebounds to go with her 14 points, and her sister Lexi hauled in a team-high 11 rebounds. The Lady Mustangs out-rebounded the Spirit 43-30 which helped lead the defensive effort.

“Our team defense was what we’ve been striving for but yet to attain,” Zamroz said. “We achieved it tonight. Proud of our effort.”

The Master’s will be back on Bross Court Saturday, Nov. 19 as they host the Arizona Christian Firestorm. Tip-off is scheduled for noon.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COC Mourns Former Women’s Asst. Basketball Coach Harlan Perlman

COC Mourns Former Women’s Asst. Basketball Coach Harlan Perlman
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Long time College of the Canyons women's basketball assistant coach Harlan Perlman, the program's 'heart and soul' and top assistant for 27 seasons and a member of the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame, has died. He was 68.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Big Win

Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Big Win
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Ella Brubaker scored a season-high 34 points as No. 18 ranked The Master's university Lady Mustangs Basketball Team opened up conference play with an 86-52 win over the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit Thursday, Nov. 17 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships

COC Women’ Golf Holds 10-shot Lead at State Championships
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Led by the trio of Motoko Shimoji, Flora Peugnet and Carla Menendez, the College of the Canyons Cougars women's golf team hold a 10-shot lead on the rest of the field after Day 1 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women's Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Club.
FULL STORY...

No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title

No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
No. 24 College of the Canyons football finished its season on a high note, downing No. 20 Long Beach City College 31-24 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 to claim a share of the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League championship, after winning three of its final four games down the stretch.
FULL STORY...

TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win

TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Kaleb Lowery scored his third double-double in the first five games and Christian Sweazie dropped in three clutch 3-pointers as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated Cal Lutheran 64-49 at The MacArthur Center Saturday night.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
‘Salute to Our Veterans’ at VHS Ragnarök Marching Band Tournament
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard presented RAGNARÖK, the 10th Annual Valencia Marching Band Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The event included a "Salute to Our Veterans" ceremony.
‘Salute to Our Veterans’ at VHS Ragnarök Marching Band Tournament
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Cases Increasing, Indoor Masking Recommended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,249 new cases countywide and 98 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Cases Increasing, Indoor Masking Recommended
Sheriff’s Relief Foundation Accepting Donations
Slightly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nov.16, an SUV traveling southbound on Mills Avenue north of Telegraph Road in Whittier, veered into the wrong lane and plowed into a group of first year trainees of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department who were, at the time, running northbound on Telegraph.
Sheriff’s Relief Foundation Accepting Donations
Nov. 22: City Council Meets to Discuss Sports Complex Buildout
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Nov. 22: City Council Meets to Discuss Sports Complex Buildout
Nov. 18-Dec. 11: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ at Newhall Family Theatre
Holiday season cheer begins with the opening of Roger Bean’s “Winter Wonderettes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts on the Newhall Elementary School campus, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 18-Dec. 11: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ at Newhall Family Theatre
Work Continues on I-5 Improvement Project in SFV
Work continues on the I-5 freeway improvement project in the San Fernando Valley from state Route 134 to Buena Vista Street. HOV High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool lanes, are now open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.
Work Continues on I-5 Improvement Project in SFV
COC Mourns Former Women’s Asst. Basketball Coach Harlan Perlman
Long time College of the Canyons women's basketball assistant coach Harlan Perlman, the program's 'heart and soul' and top assistant for 27 seasons and a member of the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame, has died. He was 68.
COC Mourns Former Women’s Asst. Basketball Coach Harlan Perlman
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Big Win
Ella Brubaker scored a season-high 34 points as No. 18 ranked The Master's university Lady Mustangs Basketball Team opened up conference play with an 86-52 win over the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit Thursday, Nov. 17 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Big Win
Dec. 3-12: Book Auction Benefits Santa Clarita Libraries
For years the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library has been helping the city of Santa Clarita’s three wonderful libraries by providing funding, logistic support, special programs, activities and manpower. We believe in the public library system and have a genuine love for reading and the promotion of literacy.
Dec. 3-12: Book Auction Benefits Santa Clarita Libraries
L.A. County Parks Become Winter Wonderlands
It’s Park Time in Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with an enchanting Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to 34 L.A. County Parks in the month of December.
L.A. County Parks Become Winter Wonderlands
Suspect in Crash that Injured 25 LASD Recruits Released
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, along with the California Highway Patrol, are continuing their investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez for the attempted murder of peace officer(s) stemming from a collision involving academy staff and recruits that occurred in the city of Whittier on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 6:26 a.m.
Suspect in Crash that Injured 25 LASD Recruits Released
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012 [story]
Newhall Library
Child & Family Center Announces Adopt-a-Family Campaign
The holidays are a time of giving without the thought of giving back.
Child & Family Center Announces Adopt-a-Family Campaign
COC Recognized Nationally for Boosting Student Voting
College of the Canyons was among 394 colleges and universities across the nation recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for the 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting.
COC Recognized Nationally for Boosting Student Voting
Help Coming to L.A. County Childcare Providers
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create the Los Angeles County Childcare Providers Recovery Grant Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority and Community Partners.
Help Coming to L.A. County Childcare Providers
L.A. County, Crypto.Com Arena Partner to Provide Ticketed Guests Vaccines
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is partnering with Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers, the L.A. Clippers, and the L.A. Kings to provide ticketed guests and staff with in-arena vaccinations with both the updated COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine prior to games.
L.A. County, Crypto.Com Arena Partner to Provide Ticketed Guests Vaccines
Arrest Made in Crash Involving LASD Recruits
On Wednesday, at approximately 3:15 P.M., Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez (Booking# 6492100) was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and charged with attempted murder on a peace officer(s), additional charges pending.
Arrest Made in Crash Involving LASD Recruits
SCV Chamber’s Rebranded Logo Marks Centennial Anniversary
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce unveiled Thursday their 100-year rebranded logo, to help mark their Centennial anniversary.
SCV Chamber’s Rebranded Logo Marks Centennial Anniversary
Thursday COVID Roundup: 85 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 10 new deaths and 1,949 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 85 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Nov. 17)
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
Magic Mountain under construction
Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard
The Valencia High Marching Band and Color Guard competed in Oxnard High School's "Keepin The Music Alive" field tournament taking home top prizes across the board. 
Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: