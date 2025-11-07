header image

November 7
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion
American Theater
Lady Mustangs Place Six on All-GSAC Soccer Team
| Friday, Nov 7, 2025

Six players from The Master’s University’s women’s soccer team have been named to the All-GSAC team, including GSAC Player of the Year Maddy Traylor, and Esteban Chavez has been named the conference’s Coach of the Year.

The Lady Mustangs finished second in the final regular season standings with only 17 players on the roster.

In addition to Traylor, the GSAC coaches selected Kegan Brunnemann, Zaria Echemendia, Bryanna Elias, Jane Hato and Sasha Redshaw for the post-season honors.

Traylor led the conference in goals scored (26), points (59), shots (111) and shots on goal (62). She set single-season records with her goals and points for the Lady Mustangs and tied the 27-tear-old record for most goals in a game (five) just last week.

Brunnemann finished the regular season second on the team with 10 goals and added five assists. Twice she was called on by Coach Chavez to take a penalty kick, netting both shots. It is the second year in a row the sophomore has been named All-GSAC.

Sophomore Zaria Echemendia gets her first conference post-season accolade. The midfielder scored two goals and assisted on another three, but for many it was her ball control skills in the midfield that truly made her standout among her peers.

Bryanna Elias scored four goals and had five assists in what was also her sophomore campaign. Elias added on to her stellar performance last season when she led the team with eight assists.

Jane Hato’s defining efforts came later in the season when the freshman’s play forced Coach Chavez to keep her on the field. The native of Nairobi, Kenya has tallied four assists so far this season.

Sasha Redshaw showed off her athleticism throughout the season, prompting her late-season move from defender to forward, where she scored three goals on 27 shots. A physical player with speed, the sophomore raised eyebrows and dropped jaws with her ability to defend against attacks and race to open passes.

The Master’s will open post-season play on Saturday, Nov. 8, when it hosts the Soka Lions in the GSAC semifinals on Reese Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. with a ceremony honoring all of the GSAC honorees starting at 12:45.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
