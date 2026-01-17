Lady Mustangs Power Past OUAZ On the Road

A strong defensive performance by The Master’s University Lady Mustangs basketball team led to a 73-45 win against OUAZ in Surprise, Ariz.

The Master’s held Ottawa to just 27% shooting and gave up just one 3-pointer on 13 attempts, a 7.7% clip.

On the offensive side, junior Chloe Auble led the squad with 20 points on five makes from distance. She also had eight rebounds and five assists.

TMU made the defensive prowess known in the opening 10 minutes as they held the Spirit to just three makes in the first quarter. Alli VanKooten played a pivotal role in TMU’s defensive effort, blocking four shots and clearing 11 rebounds. The Lady Mustangs held a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to Izabella Forker’s seven points.

“Izabella added so much tenacity and defensive pressure for us,” TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson said. “And Auble was so consistent and shot it very well tonight.”

Despite not shooting very efficiently in the first half, TMU continued to force Spirit mistakes in the second quarter, as OUAZ had 10 turnovers in the second quarter alone. The Master’s entered halftime with a comfortable 15-point lead at 31-16.

However, the third quarter is where the Lady Mustangs caught their stride. Auble had nine points in the frame and TMU as a squad dropped 25 points to blow the game wide open. The Master’s went on a 9-2 run to take full control and continued a strong defensive effort, holding OUAZ to 33% shooting in that quarter. The Lady Mustangs were able to coast the rest of the way, picking up a 28-point win.

“Wins are always tough on the road but tonight we played well,” Coach Wilson said. “Everyone contributed and had a lot of fun.”

TMU was able to use that strong third quarter to improve their GSAC record to 5-1, which places them second in the conference.

Abbie Mullins had five steals and five assists from her point guard position.

