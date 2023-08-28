Lady Mustangs Remain Undefeated with Win Over Soka

The Master’s University Women’s Soccer team picked up two second-half goals from Holly McRitchie and Harmony Rohde to defeat the Soka University of America Lions 2-0 Saturday at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.

The Lady Mustangs (2-0-1) controlled the action throughout the match, getting 14 shots off to the Lions four.

“We struggled, mainly in the first half,” said TMU head coach Esteban Chavez. “We made a lot of adjustments at halftime. One of the things we wanted was to start pressing. It was better and we got two goals while not giving up a goal. So that was a positive.”

McRitchie got the scoring started in the 51st minute when she stole a pass just outside the box in the Lions’ zone, dribbled inside the box and fired a shot to the back right of the net past a diving goalkeeper to break the 0-0 tie.

It was the first collegiate goal for the senior who has been a starter on defense for each of the past four seasons.

“It’s surprising because Holly is a really good player,” Chavez said of McRitchie never scoring a goal until now. “In the second half we put her higher up the field and that put her in a position to score. But I’m surprised that she wouldn’t have scored in the past off a corner or other free kicks.”

Then in the 81st minute, Rohde took an inbounds pass from Emma Hopkins, dribbled into the box, and from almost the exact same spot as McRitchie’s goal, drilled a shot over the keeper into the back right of the net for the clincher. It was Rohde’s team-leading second goal of the season.

Autumn Jensen finished with four saves and picked up her second shutout of the season.

The Master’s will next travel to La Mirada, Calif. Monday for a 7 p.m. scrimmage against former GSAC opponent and current NCAA Division 2 team Biola.

