Lady Mustangs Rout La Sierra in Road Win

Chloe Auble scored 25 points and hit six three-pointers in The Master’s University women’s basketball’s 85-60 win over La Sierra Saturday, Dec. 6 in Riverside.

TMU hit 10 threes total and made 14 of its 18 free throw attempts in an impressive offensive showing.

Right from the opening tip, TMU’s offense was on point as it scored 23 points in the first quarter on four for nine from distance. Auble scored eight points in the first quarter and Alli VanKooten scored six as TMU grabbed a 10-point lead straight away. TMU also held La Sierra to just 21.4 percent shooting in the opening frame.

TMU continued to press its advantage and extended its lead to as much as 26 before the halftime break. Auble, VanKooten and Allie Miller were in double figures by the end of the second quarter.

The Lady Mustangs were successful in all facets of the game, shooting over 57 percent in the third quarter and holding La Sierra to just 23 percent shooting. TMU closed out a comfortable 25-point win with 10 steals and eight blocks and improved to 2-0 in GSAC play.

“So proud of everyone’s hard work and discipline tonight,” TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson said. “Overall, it was a great game. We executed our inside game well and Auble elevated our outside game as well. It was a great week.”

The Master’s dominated in almost every statistical category, having more rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and committed fewer turnovers and fouls. TMU also led in points in the paint, second chance points and points off turnovers.

Alli VanKooten finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds with four blocks and three steals. Allie Miller had 17 points and Izabella Forker had eight points and 10 rebounds.

TMU’s next game will be at home against Life Pacific on Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center.

