Lady Mustangs Rout Park in Regular Season Finale

Chloe Auble dropped 23 points on Saturday, Feb. 21 as The Master’s University women’s basketball team crushed Park Gilbert 72-47 on the road in Gilbert, Ariz.

Auble made nine of her 16 shot attempts, including five from behind the arc. TMU also played stifling defense, holding the Buccaneers to just 25 percent shooting and forcing 17 turnovers.

The Lady Mustangs were down early, with the score at 8-3 in the first few minutes, but they found their footing as Auble started to heat up. She made back-to-back baskets to give TMU the lead, and got some help from Allie Miller , who finished with 16 points. TMU led by a score of 18-12 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Park was able to narrow the gap down to just three points at 25-22. However, TMU closed the quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 40-26 lead into the halftime break. The run to close out the half included buckets from Auble, Miller, Alli VanKooten and Ella Hoover .

TMU used another balanced quarter in the third to extend its lead as seven different Lady Mustangs scored in that quarter.

“This week, we faced a lot of adversity, but we overcame it today,” TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson said. “I’m really proud of how the girls responded. They played hard for each other and for the Lord.”

In the fourth and final frame, TMU locked down the Park offense, allowing only one basket on just 8.3 percent shooting. Park totaled just four points in that fourth quarter.

Despite fouling out, VanKooten scored 13 points, cleared eight rebounds and had three steals. Hoover had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Up next, TMU will get a home game for the GSAC semifinals next Saturday, Feb. 28 in The MacArthur Center.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

