December 8
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens
Julius Dietzmann
Lady Mustangs’ Season Ends in Sioux City
| Monday, Dec 8, 2025

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team needed a win in the final match of pool play to keep its season alive.

It fell short in four sets.

The Concordia (NE) Bulldogs eliminated the Lady Mustangs from the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship (22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-27) Friday night, Dec. 5 in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Master’s had more attacks (159-153) and more aces (10-2). But it also had more attack errors (30-25) and had the lower hitting percentage (.113-.163). The Bulldogs were the better with kills (50-48) and blocks (17-11).

TMU (24-5) opened the first set well, scoring the first three points. The teams traded points, but when the score reached 7-4 the Bulldogs lit a fire. The team scored five unanswered points to go up 9-7. Moments later The Master’s went on a 4-0 run to take a 15-13 lead, but CUNE closed out the frame on a 12-7 advantage to claim the set.

Partway through that first set, GSAC Setter of the Year Kate Wagner was injured and would not return. Cassidy Clark went the remainder of the way as The Master’s setter.

The second set started even better for the Lady Mustangs as the team opened up a 7-1 lead. But Concordia, the No. 3 seed overall among the 24 teams in the championship tournament, climbed back on a 5-2 run to get to within three at 9-6.

It was as if, in that moment, the team was not going to take it anymore.

TMU went on an 8-2 run punctuated by kills and blocks to go up 17-8. It protected that nine-point lead to the end of the set.

The Bulldogs came out recharged in the third, opening a 6-2 lead. TMU came back, scoring five of the next six points to tie it at 7-7. The teams traded points again, and with CUNE up 10-9, the Lady Mustangs caught a run again, this time 8-1 to go up 17-11.

The run was highlighted by three consecutive service aces from Krista Brady.

But again the Bulldogs fought back, including winning a pair of video challenges to take a 22-21 lead. From there Concordia rode the momentum, a 14-6 closeout, to take the set by two and go up 2-1.

The fourth set was a back-and-forth battle dabbled with runs. TMU had a 15-11 lead only to see CUNE score four in a row to tie it at 15-15. The teams continued to go back-and-forth, each making athletic plays to stay alive and each getting an ace that felt, at the moment, like momentum was with them. Each team reached set point, but a kill by Concordia’s Maddie Paulson sealed the set and the match for the Bulldogs.

“I’m incredibly proud of the way that we fought and how resilient we were against a really good team,” said TMU Head Coach McKenna Hafner. “We went toe-to-toe with them and I thought that our ball control was really good and we took the right swings at the right times. It’s just one of those games that unfortunately didn’t go our way. I said to the girls after the game in the locker room that I don’t like losing, but if we have to lose that’s how I want to do it. They should be really proud of themselves and the way that they finished the season. They battled against a team that could very easily win a national championship, and if anything had gone slightly different we could have won that match. So they should be really proud of that.”

Isabella Amet led The Master’s with 15 kills followed by both Macy Gebhards and McKenna Brady with 12 each. Clark dished a career-high 37 assists, with both Kinsley Kollman and Krista Brady getting three service aces. Krista Brady also led the team with five blocks.

Wagner was credited with four assists in the match before leaving with her injury, giving her a total of 1,002 and making her just the fourth setter in TMU program history to have over 1,000 assists in a single season.

It is the second consecutive season The Master’s women’s volleyball team won the GSAC regular season championship and the conference tournament title, as well as the second year in a row the team has won its NAIA Championship Opening Round match. The team’s 24 wins this season is the most since 2018.

“This was my first season (as head coach) and I’ll never forget it for that reason,” Hafner said. “But I will also never forget how this group was able to learn resilience and maturity. Having underclassmen as the bulk of our starting lineup is a tough task and I thought they handled it really well. I’m very thankful for the seniors, for Grace (Colburn) and Aaralyn (Nicholls) and how they helped in being great leaders and being great examples of amazing teammates. It was truly a remarkable season and there is a ton to be proud of.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Dec. 9: City Council to Hold Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a Special Meeting in closed session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9 at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The council will meet in closed session to confer with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation.
Dec. 10: Hart Board Organizational Meeting, Financing Authority Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. This will be the annual organizational meeting for the Hart Board to elect new board officers.
Dec. 9: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 9, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
CSUN Makes The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
Once again, The Hollywood Reporter has named California State University, Northridge one of the top 20 music schools in the world.
Dec. 10: SUSD Board Meets for School Property Negotiation
A Special Meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 10.
Dec. 11 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
CDPH Issues Warning of Amatoxin Poisoning Linked to Wild, Foraged Mushrooms
The California Department of Public Health is issuing an advisory following a recent outbreak of amatoxin poisoning linked to the consumption of wild, foraged mushrooms.
Dec. 8-14: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 14.
Mission Opera Presents ‘Amahl and The Night Visitors’
Mission Opera will present a production of “Amahl And The Night Visitors” at various locations in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
Miner’s Late-Game Heroics Lift TMU Over Ottawa
Quincy Phillips had 22 points and Brayden Miner drained a three-pointer in the final minute to lift TMU over OUAZ and win its first GSAC game by a score of 75-72 on Thursday, Dec. 4 in Santa Clarita.
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play in Dominant Fashion
The Master's University women's basketball team took down the OUAZ Spirit in dominant fashion in their GSAC opener, 75-40 Thursday, Dec. 4 in Santa Clarita.
Canyons Offensive Lineman TJ Taylor Signs with University of Illinois
College of the Canyons sophomore tackle TJ Taylor has signed with the University of Illinois after earning unanimous all-league honors while anchoring the Cougars' offensive line in 2025.
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends Hepatitis B Vaccination for Newborns
The West Coast Health Alliance strongly supports that hepatitis B vaccination continue to be routinely offered to all newborns, with the first dose of the vaccine given within 24 hours of birth for newborns weighing at least 4 pounds, 7 ounces, followed by completion of the vaccine series.
Los Angeles County Sees Sharp Decline in Overdose Deaths
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has credited the combined efforts of law enforcement, public health leaders, educators and community advocates, along with his office’s sustained campaign to expose the dangers of fentanyl, for driving a historic 22 percent decline in overdose and poisoning deaths across Los Angeles County.
Dec. 14: Sidewalk Poetry 2026 Deadline to Submit
Poets, dreamers and storytellers, the deadline for the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project is on Sunday, Dec. 14.
Dec. 7: Bring Pets for Free Photos with Santa at Locale Studios
Rock Bottom Media and JMV Productions will host free photos with Santa for the whole family including pets, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at Locale Studios.
Dec. 11: ‘Artmas: After Dark, After Hours’ Popup Art Show in Old Town Newhall
Weird Gallery presents Artmas: After Dark, After Hours, a student‑led art show featuring College of the Canyons and California Institute of the Arts students.
Holiday Magic Lights Up Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to enjoy a new holiday light show now illuminating the River of Lights at Central Park.
Dec. 13: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Ugly Sweater Holiday Market
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events L.A. presents its Ugly Sweater Holiday Market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday Dec.13 at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 9: City Council to Install New Mayor in Annual Reorganization
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a Special Meeting in open session on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall to conduct the annual Council Reorganization event, when the gavel will be passed to a new mayor.
