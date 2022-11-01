Lady Mustangs Soccer Team Qualifies for Post Season

The Master’s University continued its hot play on the pitch as the Lady Mustangs Soccer Team defeated the William Jessup Warriors 2-1 on Senior Day Saturday to secure a spot in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.

It’s the fifth consecutive match that the Lady Mustangs have played without a defeat going 2-0-3 in that stretch.

“What an amazing opportunity to be able to win for our seniors today,” said Master’s Head Coach Curtis Lewis. “It was not our best game but at this point of the season it’s all about getting results.”

The scoring began in the 10th minute when Hannah Burke took a pass from Katie Caldwell, squared herself and popped the ball past the Warriors goalkepper. It was Burke’s team-high fifth goal of the season and Caldwell’s first and only assist of the season on a day she was celebrated as a senior.

Master’s quickly jumped on the board again just 2:05 into the second half when Hannah Burke crossed a shot from the left side the was knocked away by a WJU defender. The ball came straight out to Ellie Radmilovich and she wasted no time in firing a shot with her right foot into the back of the net for the 2-0 advantage.

Master’s out-shot the Warriors in the second half eight to two and 14-10 for the entire match. Autumn Jensen did allow a goal in the 51st minute, but she finished with four saves, with three of them being spectaular.

“Great goals by Hannah and Ellie and Autumn was top notch today,” Lewis said. “She has been such a huge part of our (current) streak and she is keeping us in every game. Our six seniors were on the field at the start and at the end of the game and it was great for the girls to bond together and give them more life in this season. We are a completely unified team this year and it is a special group of girls. Coach Payton, Coach Esteban and myself are fortunate to coach such a close knit team. Congratulations to our seniors and congratulations to the team who served them well today.”

With Hope International and Vanguard settling with a 0-0 tie, Master’s has earned the No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 Vanguard in the first round of the GSAC Tournament. The match will be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Vanguard..

