Today in
S.C.V. History
October 10
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Lady Mustangs Soccer Trounces Park Gilbert on the Road
Friday, Oct 10, 2025

It was smooth sailing for The Master’s University Lady Mustang soccer team as it defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 6-0 on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Gilbert, Ariz.

TMU dominated, as it tallied 24 shots to just two for Park-Gilbert and scored five goals in the second half. The Lady Mustangs own the GSAC’s second-best offense and got goals from Maddy TraylorZaria EchemendiaBreanna FajardoHarmony Rohde and two scores from sophomore Sasha Redshaw.

During the first half, the Buccaneers remained close, but Maddy Traylor’s shot found the net to give TMU the lead in the 41st minute and into the halftime break. Traylor leads the GSAC in shots, shots on goal, assists and goals.

The Master’s didn’t wait very long after halftime to extend the lead, as Zaria Echemendia added her second goal of the season and of her career in the 48th minute. She was followed by Rhode’s goal in the 68th minute and 90 seconds later, Redshaw got in on the scoring, as her goal came off a pass from Echemendia to take a 4-0 advantage.

“Getting multiple goals from multiple players is key for us to spread out the scoring,” Head Coach Esteban Chavez said. “Our defenders got a lot of goals off plays as well.”

Redshaw finished her career night with another score in the 85th minute and Breanna Fajardo closed the win out with an 87th minute goal. She had three shots total and Traylor notched six shots to lead the Lady Mustangs. Kegan Brunnemann finished with three shots and so did Breanna Fajardo.

“All in all, a great response from our team having to travel on the road after a tough loss,” Chavez said. “It was a great win.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

 
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
TMU Women’s Golf Wins First Tournament in Program History

TMU Women’s Golf Wins First Tournament in Program History
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
The Master's University women's golf team won its first tournament in program history at the 2025 TMU Danish Classic in Solvang Oct. 6-7.
FULL STORY...

TMU Swim Opens with Strong First Meet

TMU Swim Opens with Strong First Meet
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
The 2025-2026 season got off to a strong start for the The Master's University swimming and diving team as it competed at the Rodionoff Invite Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4 in Malibu.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Takes Victory, Kitabatake, Allard, Downing, Lieberman Top Eight

Canyons Takes Victory, Kitabatake, Allard, Downing, Lieberman Top Eight
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
College of the Canyons women's golf won a sixth straight conference tournament at Encino Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 6, with sophomore Sahya Kitabatake taking medalist honors as the Cougars' four scoring players all finished top eight in the field.
FULL STORY...

Jamison Wins, Women Place Second, Men Fifth at BC Invitational

Jamison Wins, Women Place Second, Men Fifth at BC Invitational
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
College of the Canyons sophomore Victoria Jamison ran to an individual cross country victory for the fourth time this season, as the Cougars finished second in the women's team standings before seeing the men's squad take fifth at the Bakersfield College Invitational on Oct. 3.
FULL STORY...
