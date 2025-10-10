Lady Mustangs Soccer Trounces Park Gilbert on the Road

It was smooth sailing for The Master’s University Lady Mustang soccer team as it defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 6-0 on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Gilbert, Ariz.

TMU dominated, as it tallied 24 shots to just two for Park-Gilbert and scored five goals in the second half. The Lady Mustangs own the GSAC’s second-best offense and got goals from Maddy Traylor , Zaria Echemendia , Breanna Fajardo , Harmony Rohde and two scores from sophomore Sasha Redshaw .

During the first half, the Buccaneers remained close, but Maddy Traylor’s shot found the net to give TMU the lead in the 41st minute and into the halftime break. Traylor leads the GSAC in shots, shots on goal, assists and goals.

The Master’s didn’t wait very long after halftime to extend the lead, as Zaria Echemendia added her second goal of the season and of her career in the 48th minute. She was followed by Rhode’s goal in the 68th minute and 90 seconds later, Redshaw got in on the scoring, as her goal came off a pass from Echemendia to take a 4-0 advantage.

“Getting multiple goals from multiple players is key for us to spread out the scoring,” Head Coach Esteban Chavez said. “Our defenders got a lot of goals off plays as well.”

Redshaw finished her career night with another score in the 85th minute and Breanna Fajardo closed the win out with an 87th minute goal. She had three shots total and Traylor notched six shots to lead the Lady Mustangs. Kegan Brunnemann finished with three shots and so did Breanna Fajardo .

“All in all, a great response from our team having to travel on the road after a tough loss,” Chavez said. “It was a great win.

