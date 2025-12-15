header image

December 15
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city
first City Council
Lady Mustangs Stay Undefeated in Conference Play
| Monday, Dec 15, 2025

Allie Miller scored a career-high 23 points and Bella Forker added a career-high 20 as The Master’s University women’s basketball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 72-42 Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center.

The Lady Mustangs (6-5, 3-0) jumped out to a 35-22 halftime lead, but it was the defensive pressure in the second half that lifted the team. TMU held the Warriors to just 20 points in the second half and held LPU to just 17 of 54 (31 percent) shooting for the game.

“It was a good win tonight,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “LPU battled well, (but) our girls played four complete quarters. Our defense gave us a spark tonight and we stayed out of foul trouble. Very proud of everyone. It was a nice team win.”

The game only had a total of 15 fouls called between the two teams, keeping both teams off the free throw line. The Masters was a perfect four for four from the line, while the Warriors could only muster three of eight free throws.

Life Pacific suited up seven healthy players, five freshman and a pair of sophomores, and were missing its two leading scorers and top rebounder from the starting lineup. Still, the first quarter was close, with

The Master’s finishing the first 10 minutes with a 19-17 advantage.

That’s when the defensive pressure kicked in.

Playing with a deeper bench, The Master’s was able to shut down the Warriors offense to score just 25 points over the final three quarters, including just five points for the entire second quarter.

Over those final 30 minutes of game time, TMU’s defense held LPU to just 10 of 40 (25 percent) from the field, including just two of 16 from three-point range.

Behind Miller and Forker’s career highs, Alli VanKooten scored 12 and tied her career high with 18 rebounds.

Forker also pulled down 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. She also led the team with six assists.

The Master’s will next play Friday, Dec. 19, when it hosts the Flames of Bethesda University of California in a non-conference game. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
