Inside
September 11
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Lady Mustangs Suffer Road Loss to Vanguard
| Monday, Sep 11, 2023
Vball

Coming off an emotional conference-opening loss Friday night, The Master’s University women’s volleyball team took it on the chin again Saturday night, losing to No. 15 Vanguard 17-25, 13-25, 25-20, 22-25.

TMU (9-6, 0-2 GSAC) had 19 kills but also added 16 hitting errors in the first two sets as the team struggled. But the team came together, as they have done all season long, with 21 kills against 10 errors in the final two sets, winning the third but running out of steam in the fourth.

“We battled tonight,” TMU head coach Annett Davis said. “Vanguard is a tough team. Our girls fought hard and unfortunately came up a little short.”

The Lady Mustangs dropped behind the Lions in kills for the match (54-40), hitting percentage (.237-.108), service aces (8-4), and blocks (6-5).

Faith Tarver led TMU with 15 kills, adding two blocks and eight digs. Timberlie Miller tallied 34 assists in the four sets.Faith Tarver played very well again two nights in a row with stellar offensive and defensive play,” Davis said. “And Timberlie Miller, though the stats missed it, blocked well and showed up as a great leader.”

The Master’s will be on the road next weekend in Arizona, starting with a Friday night match against OUAZ at 5 p.m. PT followed by a Saturday afternoon contest versus Arizona Christian scheduled for 1 p.m. PT.
CSUN Adds Advit Raghavan to Women’s Basketball Staff

CSUN Adds Advit Raghavan to Women’s Basketball Staff
Monday, Sep 11, 2023
California State University, Northridge women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has added Advit Raghavan to the Matadors' staff.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Suffer Road Loss to Vanguard

Lady Mustangs Suffer Road Loss to Vanguard
Monday, Sep 11, 2023
Coming off an emotional conference-opening loss Friday night, The Master's University women's volleyball team took it on the chin again Saturday night, losing to No. 15 Vanguard 17-25, 13-25, 25-20, 22-25.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Bring Home Sixth-Place Finish at Oxnard Invitational

Cougars Bring Home Sixth-Place Finish at Oxnard Invitational
Monday, Sep 11, 2023
College of the Canyons made its way to the annual Oxnard Invitational on Friday with both the men's and women's teams bringing home a sixth-place finish. 
FULL STORY...

TMU Releases Men’s Basketball Schedule

TMU Releases Men’s Basketball Schedule
Monday, Sep 11, 2023
With an eye towards preparation, The Master's University men's basketball team has released it's 2023-2024 30-game schedule.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Drop Home Opener to Hornets 26-14

Cougars Drop Home Opener to Hornets 26-14
Monday, Sep 11, 2023
College of the Canyons turned in another strong defensive effort but was once again doomed by offensive miscues in losing its home opener 26-14 to Fullerton College on Saturday night. 
FULL STORY...
