Lady Mustangs Suffer Road Loss to Vanguard

Coming off an emotional conference-opening loss Friday night, The Master’s University women’s volleyball team took it on the chin again Saturday night, losing to No. 15 Vanguard 17-25, 13-25, 25-20, 22-25.

TMU (9-6, 0-2 GSAC) had 19 kills but also added 16 hitting errors in the first two sets as the team struggled. But the team came together, as they have done all season long, with 21 kills against 10 errors in the final two sets, winning the third but running out of steam in the fourth.

“We battled tonight,” TMU head coach Annett Davis said. “Vanguard is a tough team. Our girls fought hard and unfortunately came up a little short.”

The Lady Mustangs dropped behind the Lions in kills for the match (54-40), hitting percentage (.237-.108), service aces (8-4), and blocks (6-5).

Faith Tarver led TMU with 15 kills, adding two blocks and eight digs. Timberlie Miller tallied 34 assists in the four sets.

“Faith Tarver played very well again two nights in a row with stellar offensive and defensive play,” Davis said. “And Timberlie Miller, though the stats missed it, blocked well and showed up as a great leader.”

The Master’s will be on the road next weekend in Arizona, starting with a Friday night match against OUAZ at 5 p.m. PT followed by a Saturday afternoon contest versus Arizona Christian scheduled for 1 p.m. PT.

