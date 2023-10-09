Lady Mustangs Survive 5-Set Thriller Against Warriors

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team went on the road to play one of the toughest opponents in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

And they came away with a five-set win.

Timberlie Miller set a new career-high with 55 assists as the Lady Mustangs defeated the Life Pacific Warriors in five sets 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11.

“The girls were determined, played without fear, and showed what it looks like to play some pretty consistent volleyball,” said TMU Head Coach Annett Davis. “We changed some things in the lineup and the girls adapted well. They did a much better job today of honing in and executing on their jobs.”

It was the fifth time The Master’s have taken a match to five sets, and they have won all five.

The Master’s were behind in kills (58-64) and service aces (8-10), but had the advantage in hitting percentage (.253 – .215) and blocks (14-2).

Both Cora Machado and Faith Tarver collected six blocks each, with Breanna Brooks adding four and three each for Ruby Duncan and Bella Amet.

Duncan led the attack with 21 kills, hitting .386 in the match, followed by Tarver with 14 and Brooks with eight.

Four of The Master’s five remaining matches will be at home, starting with Friday night when they host Arizona Christian. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.

