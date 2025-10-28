Lady Mustangs Use Strong First Half to Beat Hope International

The Master’s University Lady Mustangs soccer squad scored four goals in the first half as TMU pulled away from Hope International 4-2 Saturday, Oct. 5 on Reese Field.

Maddy Traylor had two goals to lead the team. Katie Trinh and Harmony Rohde each added one score a piece.

TMU was down early as HIU scored its first goal in the opening five minutes. TMU’s Autumn Jensen came outside of the box and Emma Valenzuela was able to knock it through for the Royals.

“I was proud of how we responded after giving up a goal so early,” TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez said.

And respond they did, as TMU proceeded to score four unanswered goals, starting with Trinh’s score just three minutes later from Bryanna Elias. Traylor then scored her first of the afternoon 20 minutes later off one of Jane Hato’s two assists. TMU kept up the pressure on a solid HIU squad with Harmony Rohde able to sneak a shot past HIU’s keeper off a deflection. In the 38th minute, Maddy Traylor scored her second off another assist from Hato.

“Scoring four first half goals is huge. The only goals we gave up were off turnovers,” Chavez said. “We need to be a bit more consistent but this was important for the GSAC rankings. I think we’ll be able to host a GSAC Tournament game.”

HIU added a goal in the 61st minute but TMU’s defense held strong the rest of the way. The Lady Mustangs had more shots (24-12), corner kicks (4-2) and committed fewer fouls.

TMU will play next at home against OUAZ on Thursday, Oct, 30 on Reese Field.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...