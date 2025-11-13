Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Soccer Championship

It was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation.

It was tied 0-0 at the end of the first 10-minute overtime.

It was tied 0-0 at the end of the second 10-minute overtime.

The GSAC Championship in women’s soccer was going to come down to penalty kicks.

And it was The Master’s University that came away with the 5-4 advantage on PKs to win the GSAC Women’s Soccer Championship Wednesday night, Nov. 12 over the No. 7-ranked Embry-Riddle Eagles in Prescott, Ariz.

“What an accomplishment for the girls to have played this entire season with a tiny roster and to play this conference final away in altitude with such grit, fight and belief honoring and representing our Lord,” said TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez. “The Lord blessed his university with its first-ever conference tournament championship. We are ecstatic!”

Senior Goalkeeper Autumn Jensen came up huge on the Eagles second penalty kick when she got a hand on the ball, which then deflected off the post and away from the goal.

The five Lady Mustangs to line up for their PKs, Maddy Traylor , Harmony Rohde , Kegan Brunnemann , Sasha Redshaw and Zaria Echemendia, made each of their shots. It was Echemendia’s that sealed the championship as hers was the fifth and final goal.

“I was very confident when we went to PKs,” Chavez said. “At practice the girls have been excellent when taking them. Not over confident, but felt great about it.”

By the end of the two overtime periods, both teams had taken 14 shots and both teams each had five shots on goal.

The Master’s have automatically qualified for the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Tournament, presented by Select Sport America, and will find out on Friday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. where it will be traveling for the opening round.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...