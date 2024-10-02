header image

October 2
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards to Increase Transparency and Understanding of Homelessness Across the L.A. Area
Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the release of new data dashboards that provide the public with unprecedented access to track the work being done to address homelessness in Los Angeles.

The LAHSA posted the dashboards to its website over the last five days.

The dashboards, of which an initial iteration is being made public, offer never-before-seen insights into outreach, the interim housing system, and programmatic key performance indicators. These dashboards provide insight into rehousing system performance at a granular level not seen in Los Angeles County before, increasing accountability and our understanding of what works and what does not work to end homelessness.

With just a few clicks, the public can see how many people the rehousing system has helped in their L.A. City Council or Board of Supervisor’s district, how many people individual programs have helped, the performance of their local service providers, and more.
This dashboard release represents a major milestone for LAHSA CEO Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, who outlined the need to improve the transparency and accountability of the rehousing system when she took office in March 2023. The data has been made available for the first time after requests for greater transparency from LA City Councilmembers.

“I have always been a data-driven leader and recognized the need for profound change in data reporting well before I joined LAHSA,” LAHSA CEO Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum said. “We’ve been working hard to provide the public access to clear, easy-to-digest data on homelessness in Los Angeles. LAHSA is committed to transparency and accountability as we work toward ending homelessness for our unhoused neighbors.”

The initial planning and development of these dashboards began in June 2023. LAHSA’s data infrastructure required significant improvement before data could be presented via easy-to-understand dashboards like these.

“For too long, the City has lacked access to comprehensive real-time data from service providers needed to inform both elected leaders and the public on our progress toward solving the homelessness crisis and the best ways to use our dollars,” said Councilmember Nithya Raman. “The data available to us now shows us clearly the gaps in the system and where we need to make progress. We will now be better equipped to hold the homelessness services system accountable for dollars spent across the City and the County and be able to ensure that our investments are serving people effectively.”

“Los Angeles’ elected representatives have been working with LAHSA to develop a data dashboard for a long time, and I am pleased we’ll have this homelessness data at our fingertips,” said LAHSA Commissioner Chair Wendy Greuel.  “Data is imperative to our decision-making process as we seek to end homelessness in Los Angeles County.”

While the dashboards provide a uniform and comprehensive data experience, LAHSA continues to work with providers to improve data quality. In some instances, it may be clear that data is missing or was not appropriately entered. LAHSA will roll out its data quality plan to providers in November. It will identify policies and processes designed to improve the reliability of all data tracked through HMIS moving forward.

In addition, testing will continue for the next several months to identify bugs and errors as the dashboards are used in a real-world environment. Through this testing period, LAHSA aims to ensure these dashboards are as helpful as possible. If dashboard users encounter a bug or seemingly incomplete results, please notify our Data Management Department via the Dashboard Feedback Form.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Ready for Election Day!
What could be more essential to our democracy than voting? It’s not just a civic duty—it’s your chance to directly influence the policies that shape our community.
Ken Striplin | Ready for Election Day!
LASD Sheriff Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
LASD Sheriff Robert Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 
LASD Sheriff Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
SUSD Postpones Upcoming Asset Management Committee Meeting
Saugus Union School District is postponing its scheduled Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) in an effort to reformat the structure of the next meeting
SUSD Postpones Upcoming Asset Management Committee Meeting
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards to Increase Transparency and Understanding of Homelessness Across the L.A. Area
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the release of new data dashboards that provide the public with unprecedented access to track the work being done to address homelessness in Los Angeles.
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards to Increase Transparency and Understanding of Homelessness Across the L.A. Area
CSUN College of Social and Behavioral Sciences to Host Third Annual Bike Festival
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s third annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.
CSUN College of Social and Behavioral Sciences to Host Third Annual Bike Festival
County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of El Monte.
County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
CHP Secures Federal Grant To Enhance Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Across the State
The California Highway Patrol has been awarded $1.55 million in federal grant funding through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program.
CHP Secures Federal Grant To Enhance Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Across the State
As Inflation Still Persists, Consumers are Changing Their Behavior, CSUN Prof says
While inflation rates have leveled off from their 2022 peak, high costs are still affecting the day-to-day lives of most people, according to California State University, Northridge marketing professor Mariam Beruchashvili.
As Inflation Still Persists, Consumers are Changing Their Behavior, CSUN Prof says
Valencia High Freshman Volleyball Team Wins Sylmar JV Championship
The Valencia High School Freshman volleyball team recently showcased their talent and determination as the team claimed the championship title at the 2024 Sylmar Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament.
Valencia High Freshman Volleyball Team Wins Sylmar JV Championship
California Tracking Increase in Diseases Spread by Mosquitoes
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging Californians to take precautions against diseases spread by mosquitoes after recording six deaths caused by West Nile virus and ongoing transmission in many regions of California.
California Tracking Increase in Diseases Spread by Mosquitoes
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official launch of the city of Santa Clarita's Spanish social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.
Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that more key bills in her legislative package were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend.
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Would you like to learn effective ways to discuss drug and alcohol use with your children or students?
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
In a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in Great Southwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball, The Master's University Mustangs defeated the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit.
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
No. 11/12 College of the Canyons defeated visiting Santa Barbara City College by a 30-23 score on Saturday, Sept. 28 to win its third straight game and begin the conference portion of its schedule in victorious fashion.
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
With more than 800 artists participating in more than 70 exhibitions, PST ART launched across the Southern California region featuring a number of artists representing California Institute of the Arts in Valencia.
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Cast for Kids at Castaic Lake is looking for boaters to volunteer their services on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Castaic Lake.
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
As we reflect on 2024, it’s clear that this year has been one of remarkable progress and community enhancement. From the opening of Skyline Ranch Park to the near completion of the Valencia Community Center, we’ve been hard at work shaping a brighter future for all of our residents.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
As the third week of Foothill League football games approaches, one team is clearly out front, while the others are full of surprises.
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera opens its seventh season with "Cold Sassy Tree" by Carlisle Floyd, an American opera in English.
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that drivers 70-years-old and older in California whose licenses expire in 2024 and beyond will no longer be required to take a written knowledge test beginning Oct. 1.
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
The William S. Hart Union High School District is celebrating five years of supporting the mental health and well-being of students through its wellness centers.
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
SCVNews.com