lake fire
The Lake Fire near Lake Hughes grew to 1,000 acres within 45 minutes of the initial report. The fire as seen from Golden Valley Road and Highway 14 in Canyon Country. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

Lake Fire at 12% Containment, Additional Structures Destroyed

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 14, 2020

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

Fire crews reached 12% containment of the 11,637-acre Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area, which has destroyed five structures, according to a Friday morning report from officials.

The blaze first erupted Wednesday afternoon and quickly consumed thousands of acres near the intersection of Lake Hughes Road and Elizabeth Lake Road, sending up an enormous plume visible in the Santa Clarita Valley and for several hundred miles away.

Firefighters remained on the scene overnight with the objective to keep the fire north of Castaic Lake, south of Highway 138, east of Red Rock Mountain and west of Tule Ridge — a goal that remained in place for crews Friday. By Thursday night, the fire had consumed 11,000 acres and reached 5% containment.

Friday’s weather conditions could present a challenge in firefighting efforts, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department morning report.

“Warmer and drier conditions are forecasted for today as an excessive heat warning takes effect at 11 a.m. Near-critical fire weather conditions could develop this afternoon and evening as gusty onshore winds could combine with warm and dry conditions in place,” read the report.

An estimated 5,420 structures remain threatened and two more were declared destroyed by Friday, which brought the overall total to five. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Some road closures were lifted, with the only active closure to be San Francisquito Canyon Road from Stater Lane to Spunky Canyon Road. Evacuation points at Highland High School in Palmdale and the Castaic Sports Complex remain open, where those in need can access aid from the Red Cross. Due to COVID-19-related safety measures, those seeking refuge have been told to stay in their vehicles in the evacuation points’ parking lots.

