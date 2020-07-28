[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
| Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
Cemex
Abandoned equipment stands at the Cemex site in Canyon Country. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

“Even though CEMEX has the option to appeal the denied one-year extension, the July 31, 2020, date is a landmark victory for the city of Santa Clarita, the community and our local environment,” said Councilmember and CEMEX City Council Ad Hoc Committee member Bob Kellar. “As of that date, time will be up and there will no longer be active mining contracts for Soledad Canyon.”

This latest development comes after a pair of decisions in December 2019, in which BLM stated for the current mining contract, and the prior 10-year contract, no actual production had occurred and no annual payments in lieu of production were made, and therefore annual in lieu of production payments were due. BLM is demanding $6.3 million for CEMEX’s first 10-year contract, which expired in July 2010. In addition, BLM is also collecting the $700,000 bid deposit, made by CEMEX, as forfeiture, for the full purchase value of the first contract owed to BLM of $7 million.

BLM issued another notice on July 23, 2020, demanding that CEMEX pay the total purchase price for the second contract which is more than $21 million. Failure to do so will result in BLM submitting the unpaid bill to the United States Department of the Treasury as an outstanding debt. BLM has yet to receive any payment or correspondence from CEMEX regarding payment.

The other ongoing legal aspect is the lawsuit filed by CEMEX in federal court in the District of Columbia against the U.S. Department of the Interior in May 2019. The suit seeks to invalidate BLM’s August 2015 cancellation of the contracts and reverse the administrative ruling issued in March 2019 by IBLA. The key part of that IBLA ruling is, all of CEMEX’s mining rights in Soledad Canyon will expire in July 31, 2020. The litigation is ongoing with no definitive timeline at this time.

“To hear the words, no active mining contract, is something our community has fought hard for over the past two-plus decades,” said Councilmember and CEMEX City Council Ad Hoc Committee member, Laurene Weste. “The Santa Clarita Valley is a place of great historical significance and home to some of our country’s most iconic wildlife and critical plant species. Protecting this precious environment has been a community-wide fight, one we will continue to face as a united front of elected officials, organizations and residents.”

These most recent developments are the latest in what has been nearly a 25-year-long battle over mining rights in Soledad Canyon. The city of Santa Clarita has been fighting to prevent mining in Soledad Canyon since the CEMEX contracts were issued by the federal government in 1990. The CEMEX contracts would have allowed for the mining of 56 million tons of sand and gravel from Soledad Canyon, which would have added up to 1,164 truck trips a day to local roads and freeways. This would have caused air quality issues and potential negative impacts to the Santa Clara River, the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, and wildlife corridors connecting the Angeles National Forest, as well as fish, wildlife and plants in the area.

The city of Santa Clarita would like to thank all of our partners who fought and continue to fight to protect our community from mega-mining.
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV

Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
Monday, Jul 27, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two commercials filming the week of July 27-August 2 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
FULL STORY...

Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station

Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Santa Clarita residents are invited to bring their unwanted household hazardous waste and electronic waste to a free roundup at the Via Princessa Metrolink parking lot on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park

City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
The ground is being graded, and soon, banks and jumps will be built at the site of a new amenity the community has been clamoring for – the Santa Clarita Bike Park.
FULL STORY...

Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library

Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering free curbside printing services at the Old Town Newhall Library, up to 10 pages per day.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
The Ridge Fire in Gorman that erupted Monday afternoon grew to 320 acres and remained 40% containment Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Wednesday, July 29, at 8:00 a.m.
Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Los Angeles County health leaders urged residents to complete the 2020 Census, highlighting the COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.
California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Promising sweeping pandemic relief for business owners and renters without raising taxes, California lawmakers on Monday introduced a $100 billion coronavirus stimulus plan.
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 44; County Underscores Compliance, Containment, Collaboration
Two more residents of the city of Santa Clarita have died of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley’s total fatalities to 44 since the pandemic began, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health records updated through 8 p.m. Saturday.
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Wildfire season is upon us, as the build-up of dry vegetation fueling these fires makes them extremely dangerous and challenging for firefighters to control, according to fire officials.
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two commercials filming the week of July 27-August 2 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Since the start of the pandemic, LsL Instruments, a Santa Clarita-based guitar manufacturer, has seen an uptick in people buying custom guitars as music fans begin to once again pursue their hobbies.
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
With signs that read “defend the police,” a group of about 80 people waved American flags on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway during a pro-law enforcement rally in Santa Clarita on Friday.
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
The family of Valentin “Val” Martinez, a Santa Clarita resident and LAPD officer, is in mourning this week after the 45-year-old died from complications with COVID-19.
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many business sectors and has halted many everyday activities over the past months, but construction has steadily continued across a handful of developments across the Santa Clarita Valley, including the Vista Canyon on the east side, Williams Ranch in the west and the Canyon Country Community Center.
2 Federal Buildings in Downtown L.A. Damaged During Protest
At least two federal buildings, including a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles were damaged Saturday night as hundreds of protesters marched through downtown while police used less-lethal rounds on a small group that smashed windows.
California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
California’s ban on drug industry pay-for-delay deals remains intact after a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday that a pharmaceutical lobby lacked standing to challenge the landmark consumer-protection law.
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Today in SCV History (July 26)
2002 - Hollywood premiere of Disney's "The Country Bears," filmed at Golden Oak Ranch in Placerita Canyon [story]
Disney set
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 172,325 Cases Countywide, 4,126 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 53 new deaths and 3,628 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,126 in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Probation Officers Recognized for Assistance During Saddleridge, Tick Fires
The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Friday that 96 Probation officers and staff will receive the Department’s Medal of Merit for bravely assisting with the evacuation of youth at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall (BJNJH) in Sylmar and Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita during the Saddleridge and Tick Fires in 2019.
New Distance Learning Resources, Partnerships Coming to California Schools
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and leaders serving on the Closing the Digital Divide Task Force identified new resources and partnerships Friday to support California schools preparing for distance learning this fall.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV Sunday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Sunday for sensitive groups and individuals.
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
