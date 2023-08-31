Landeros Scores Winning Goal Against San Diego City

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons won its second match in as many nights, as sophomore Anthony Landeros put his side ahead 2-1 with a dramatic goal in the 87th minute to send visiting San Diego City College home in defeat Wednesday night.

The score prompted a sideline celebration in front of the home side supporters who were audibly thrilled with that result. The momentous go-ahead goal came by way of an assist from Randy Figueroa and was a prompt response to the San Diego City score from Brett Woodworth just six minutes prior, which had knotted the game at 1-1.

Landeros, one of two co-captains for the Cougars this season, is playing his sophomore season after starring as a freshman on the program’s 2018 conference championship team.

Canyons (2-1) and San Diego City (0-2) played a scoreless first half despite each having its share of opportunities.

COC recorded five shots in the opening half and finished the game with 18 in total. The Cougars also earned three corner kicks in the first 45 mins. Andrew Montes put three shots on goal while Landeros and Julian De La O each added two more.

In the 59th minute Escarrega finally broke through for Canyons when his shot to the net deflected off a Knights’ defender to swing the momentum in COC’s favor at 1-0.

Canyons goalkeeper Adam Soria (2-1) was solid throughout and earned the win with a pair of saves. He was supported by a backline that blocked a number of shots, ceded just one corner kick and was consistent in continually thwarting the San Diego attack

Officials issued three yellow cards in the game with two going to the home side. All came during an action-packed second half.

The Cougars played with great energy and cohesiveness throughout the night, despite having just earned a 1-0 road victory at Moorpark College on Tuesday. In that match, it was Escarrega coming away with the lone score.

Canyons will now have the rest of the week to recover and then resume training ahead of its next home match Tuesday, Sept. 5 vs. College of the Sequoias. First touch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the COC Soccer Facility.

