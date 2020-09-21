Landlords, Property Owners Encouraged to Complete Survey on Affordable Rental Housing

The Affordable Housing Committee of the Community Task Force on Homelessness is reaching out to Santa Clarita Valley landlords and property owners in hopes of better understanding hesitancies in accepting tenants with rental assistance vouchers. The Committee is asking for landlords and property owners to complete a brief six question survey. The goal of the survey is to better understand opinions and knowledge about the Housing Choice and Veteran’s rental assistance vouchers, commonly referred to as Section 8.

In the City of Santa Clarita’s Community Development Block Grant polls, residents regularly rank “affordable rental housing” and “housing for seniors” as top priorities. The goal of the Affordable Housing Committee is to address these needs and make progress towards ensuring affordable rental housing is available to those who need it.

“There are many financial benefits and incentives to accept rental assistance vouchers,” said Affordable Housing Committee Chair Peggy Edwards. “We want to understand what our local landlords and property owners think about vouchers and if they are aware of the benefits available to them and the reassurances of guaranteed rent payment.”

The landlord and property owner survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FBSYP2L. The Affordable Housing Committee and the Community Task Force on Homelessness appreciate your participation.