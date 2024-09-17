Public Health Investigating Disease Spread from Animals to Humans

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two human cases of a rare parasitic infection, Baylisascaris procyonis, also known as raccoon roundworm.

The two cases were found in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County. In humans, the Baylisascaris parasite can infect the spinal cord, brain and eyes and lead to swelling of the brain and eye disease.

While Baylisascariasis is rare in people and the risk to the general public is low at this time, it is concerning because a large number of raccoons live near people, and the infection rate in raccoons is likely high. The confirmed cases of this rare infection are an important reminder for all in Los Angeles County residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of disease from animals to people, also known as zoonotic disease.

Baylisascaris procyonis is a type of parasite (roundworm) that lives in the intestines of raccoons. It does not make them sick, but their feces (poop) can carry the roundworm’s eggs. People can become infected with Baylisascaris if they eat dirt/soil, water, or material contaminated with infected raccoon feces. Young children, developmentally disabled persons, or persons with pica (an eating disorder in which a person eats things not usually considered food) are at highest risk for infection as they may be more likely to put contaminated fingers, soil, objects, or even animal feces into their mouths by mistake. Baylisascaris infection cannot be transmitted from person to person.

Although rare, dogs and cats can also become infected if they ingest raccoon feces or contaminated materials. Cats infected with this parasite cannot transmit it in their feces, and dogs rarely do. Talk to your veterinarian about maintaining your pets on a deworming medication to prevent and treat any roundworm infections.

Animals can greatly enrich our lives and environment and can even benefit our health. However, 60 percent of infectious diseases in humans originate in animals or involve animals, especially wildlife. Public Health reminds everyone to learn about and practice basic safety precautions to prevent the spread of diseases between animals and people (zoonoses), including diseases transmitted by fleas, ticks and mosquitoes. Pet owners should work closely with their veterinarians to keep their pets healthy, too.

“Our health is closely linked to the health of animals around us,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Simple precautions, like washing your hands regularly, avoiding direct contact with wild animals and their waste, keeping pets healthy, and preventing wildlife from sheltering or living in or next to our homes or properties can help keep our neighborhoods and families safe and healthy.”

Other examples of diseases that involve both humans and animals in Los Angeles County include flea-borne typhus, leptospirosis, West Nile Virus, salmonella, and rabies. In addition, wild birds in the county have tested positive for H5N1. There are currently no confirmed cases of H5N1 in humans in LA County.

Children, adults older than 65, pregnant people and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness from zoonotic diseases.

Public Health encourages people to follow these practices to prevent illness from pets and wild animals:

Wash your hands. Always wash your hands with soap and clean, running water before preparing food and eating and after and outdoor activities or being around animals, even if you didn’t touch the animals. If you don’t have soap and water, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Proper handwashing helps prevent the spread of germs.

Be aware of zoonotic diseases: Be mindful of diseases that can be spread from animals to people, whether at home, petting zoos, animal exhibits, childcare settings, schools, or while traveling.

Prevent insect bites. To avoid bites from mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas, use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent. Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks to cover your skin when hiking or walking outside. After being outdoors, check yourself, your clothes, and your pets for ticks and remove any you find right away. Keep grass short, remove leaf litter, and put tightly fitted screens on windows.

Avoid animal bites and scratches. If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, seek medical care promptly, as these injuries can transmit diseases.

Keep wildlife away. Don’t leave pet food and water bowls outdoors, especially overnight because this attracts wildlife. Pick up any fallen fruit and other possible food sources around your home. Raccoons and other wildlife may also be drawn to fishponds and bird feeders. Block access to basements, attics, and crawl spaces, and trim brush and trees away from your property and roof line. Close pet doors at night to prevent wild animals from entering your home.

Handle food safely. Learn how to handle food properly for yourself, your family, and pets. Do not feed raw food to your pets.

Remove animal waste. Use protective equipment to clean up and dispose of animal feces, including pet waste, from your yard or home daily. Animal feces can carry germs that may make humans and other animals sick.

Do not touch dead wildlife. Dead wildlife can still spread germs harmful to people and other animals. Keep people and pets away from dead wildlife. Call your city or local animal control regarding dead animal removal.

Cover sandboxes. Always cover sandboxes when not in use to prevent wild animals from pooping and urinating in them.

Keep pets healthy. Work with your veterinarian to keep your pets healthy and free of diseases. Ask about preventative treatments for fleas, ticks, heartworm and intestinal worms.

