Larson Breaks Record in Opening Round of Invite

But Larson and the rest of the Mustangs had to walk another 18 holes through misty rain, cold weather and a stiff wind to complete the 36-hole day and preserve a four-shot lead over conference rival No.10 Ottawa University (AZ).

At that point, Larson was the solo leader at 13-under par through 36-holes, holding a baffling 11-shot lead over his nearest competitor. Junior Seth Bishop was the nearest Mustang to Larson, sitting in sixth with a 36-hole total of two-over 146. Sophomore Wes Opliger was in seventh at three-over, while freshman Jacob Janho was in eighth at four-over par. Graduate student Simon Blackburn sat in T17 with a two-round total of 11-over par.

But being that the Mustangs were hosting the tournament, a B-Team was assembled.

Sophomore Rye Winans made his spring season debut after battling a wrist injury and a broken toe, at that point sitting in T10 and putting together a 36-hole total of 10-over par. Junior Nathan Blackburn was at 12-over, sitting in T21 behind his brother. Freshman Blake Hopkins sat in 35th with a total of 19-over while freshman Josh Smith was in 39th.

But day one of the TMU Spring Invite belonged to Larson.

His program breaking round began with a 10-minute range session before he walked to the first tee and hit the ball to within a foot of the pin. Larson would never see anything over-par for the rest of the first round, as he made a tap-in eagle to make the turn at four-under.

“Yeah, our athletic trainer gets to come to the home event and I go to him religiously.” Larson jokingly said about his warm-up. “He was able to stretch me out and we went through our routine. So I felt very loose, more than usual, and I just trusted my swing.”

After a par in his 10th hole, Larson continued going low with four straight birdies. Things cooled down before his last hole, where he almost drove the green of the 350 yard par-four with a three-wood, tapping-in for birdie and getting the program record.

“I had a game plan going into the round.” Larson said after the round. “I wanted to stay in the moment and just trust my abilities. I was just playing the course, nobody else, and most importantly I was just having fun. I kind of just blacked out and looked at the scorecard at the end and it was a lot of [birdies].”

Meanwhile, the women’s team dealt with a little bit of rain before completing its 18-hole day, as it sat in fourth.

But individually, it wss a tight race for first, which was then at one-under. Freshman Hannah Ulibarri sits in fourth after carding a three-over 75, while senior Nicole Lopez was close behind in a tie for fifth with a score of four-over 76.

Junior Peyton Grider sat in T14 after shooting nine-over and playing in her final regular season tournament in her collegiate career. Sophomore Grace Aamot was at T36 with a score of 20-over while freshman Destiny Mendiola was at 43rd.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.