1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships
Thursday, May 15, 2025
TMU All GSC

The Master’s University men’s and women’s golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North with the men’s team finishing third after carding a team score of 4-over par and a 54-hole total of 8-over. The women’s team finished in fifth with a 54-hole total of 112-over par to conclude their season.

The men’s team, which looked to overtake Ottawa University (AZ), ended up finishing behind Benedictine University Mesa (AZ), which finished at 5-over, and OUAZ, which carded a team score of 8-under par to finish at 9-under par.

Jonathan Larson, who collected six wins in nine starts, was named the GSAC Player of the Year and part of the All-GSAC Team for the second straight year. He carded a final round score of 3-under 69 with a 54-hole total of 4-under 212 to finish in a tie for fifth.

“It’s a blessing being honored.” Larson said after the award ceremony. “Back-to-back years and I think it’s quite neat to see all the hard work pay off. The results just came from the hard work in the season and just trying to work on the things I need to get better at. But it’s a huge honor to win it back-to-back years.”

Jacob Janho was named the GSAC Freshman of the Year and a member of the All-GSAC Team after carding a round of even-par 72 with a 55-hole total of 4-over 220 to finish T13.

His runner-up finish in the TMU Danish Classic and four Top-10 finishes in nine starts allowed him to be the second straight Mustang to earn both awards.

Seth Bishop was named a member of the All-GSAC Team after finishing the season with one Top-5 and four Top-10 finishes in nine starts. He shot a final round 5-over 77 to finish in 26th.

Simon Blackburn, in what is possibly his last collegiate tournament, shot 2-over 74 and totaled 1-over 217 to finish T10. His 54-hole performance garnered praise from TMU Director of Golf Craig DeSpain.

“Simon has had a wonderful year,” said DeSpain about the fifth year student. “He didn’t go to The Battle… and that was a good kick in the pants for him that he didn’t go to that tournament. It’s so neat to see Simon leading the tourney, leading our team with the road he’s gone. I’m just so proud of Simon Blackburn.”

Wes Opliger, who substituted for Rye Winans for the final round, carded a round of 5-over 77 to round out the men’s team.

Despite the Mustangs opening the final round with a flurry of birdies, the Spirit were steady and eventually developed an 11-stroke lead heading into the final nine holes. But the Mustangs began chipping away at their deficit. Eleven strokes became eight strokes before getting to within four with six holes left.

But then the scales tilted in favor of the Spirit. In the final six holes of the tournament, the Spirit shot 2-under par while the Mustangs shot 8-over.

For the women’s team, their season comes to an end.

Hannah Ulibarri had her best finish in the GSAC Championship Tournament, finishing in a tie for second after turning in a final round of 4-over 76 for a 54-hole total of 230. She was named a member of the All-GSAC Team for the third straight year and became the first Lady Mustang to be named GSAC Player of the Year.

“She worked her way back into second place,” DeSpain said about the No. 15 ranked women’s golfer in the NAIA. “She had a really solid year. I strongly believe she’s going to get an invitation to go to nationals for the third year in a row. She’s just such a great player and even when people were congratulating her, it just speaks to her character.”

Nicole Lopez and Peyton Grider both completed their final golf tournament as college golfers. Lopez carded her third straight round of 7-over 79 with a 54-hole total of 237 and finishing in seventh place. Grider carded a final round 10-over 82 to finish T15.

Grace Aamot rounded out the women’s team, finishing 24th.

For Lopez and Grider, their collegiate careers come to an end, as both of them will be graduating in May.

“It was neat to see them caring even more about their last tournament,” DeSpain said about the two graduating golfers. “And then they played really well. The women were leading GSAC for almost the whole first round so they played really well. They finished strong. I wish them the best.”

Larson, who is currently the No. 4 player in the NAIA, and Ulibarri, ranked No. 15 in the NAIA, are likely to qualify for the NAIA National Championship.

But the men’s team, which entered the tournament at No. 12 in the NAIA, are at the mercy of the rankings to determine if they travel as a team.

For more information about TMU Sports visit gomustangs.com.
