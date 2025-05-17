LASD 50th Annual Memorial Torch Relay Run Honors Fallen Officers

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Assistant Sheriff Jason Skeen kicked off the 50th Annual Memorial Torch Relay Run on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. on the front steps of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.

A moment of silence was observed for the fallen officers who lost their lives in the line of duty while serving the residents of Los Angeles County. The run, which consists of 56 legs of varying distance, will begin its non-stop journey from the Hall of Justice building in downtown Los Angeles and travel over 300 miles.

The Memorial Torch will pass each of the 23 Sheriff’s stations, including Catalina island and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station over the course of three days.

The Memorial Torch Relay Run is a 24/7 event that will end at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 18 at the Altadena Sheriff’s Station.

The first Memorial Torch Run began on May 13, 1975, establishing a long-standing tradition proudly honoring the memory of those brave and dedicated individuals.

Nearly 2,000 runners comprised of department personnel, law enforcement partners and supporters are expected to participate in this 50th Annual Memorial Torch Relay Run, carrying the Memorial Torch in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year, the event will pay special tribute to these three fallen heroes:

Deputy Alfredo M. Flores

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

E.O.W. April 20, 2024

Officer Terry Dewitt Long

El Monte Police Department

E.O.W. Aug. 22,2004

Officer Raymond L. Messer

Department of Corrections, Lancaster

E.O.W. Aug. 11,1951

To view the video of the kickoff ceremony visit https://youtu.be/auMXDxyDusQ.

