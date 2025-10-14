header image

October 14
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
LASD Advises Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm
| Monday, Oct 13, 2025
LA rain

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statement urging residents to prepare as an early-season winter storm will bring rain to Los Angeles County starting late Monday, Oct. 13 through Tuesday, Oct. 14, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas.

Peak rainfall is expected to fall between 5 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Recent burn areas, including those impacted by the Jan. 7 wildfires, remain highly susceptible to mud and debris flows. Residents in these areas are urged to stay vigilant, monitor official weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm, especially if they have been advised of potential mudflow risks in their neighborhoods.

Ahead of the storm, the Office of Emergency Management and law enforcement agencies are alerting residents in areas at-risk for potential debris flows to be ready to evacuate if necessary.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement about anticipated evacuation orders in burn areas:

“As today’s storm intensifies, I cannot emphasize strongly enough the importance of heeding evacuation warnings and orders,” said Barger. “These alerts are issued to protect lives. Conditions can change quickly, and once debris flows begin, it may be too late for emergency crews to reach you.”

County officials report that the storm’s intensity has increased, prompting a move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 debris flow projections.

County emergency officials are actively working to determine next steps and the timing of official orders. If issued, nearly 400 properties could fall under mandatory evacuation. Many of these are standing homes in high-risk burn areas.

“I know that asking residents to leave their homes is disruptive and difficult,” Barger said. “But I would rather see people temporarily relocated than anyone put in harm’s way. Please, if you are in an evacuation warning zone, prepare now and be ready to leave immediately once an order is issued.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor L.A. County social media, local news and Ready.LACounty.gov for real-time updates and instructions.

In addition, all residents are encouraged to:

Sign up for emergency alerts at alert.lacounty.gov.

Download the Genasyssaid Alert mobile app or visit protect.genasys.com to view your evacuation status.

Find the nearest sand and sandbag distribution site at https://pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/

View the Los Angeles County Public Works mud and debris flow forecast for their area at https://dpw.lacounty.gov/wrd/forecast/index.cfm.

Visit ready.lacounty.gov/rain for the latest rain preparedness tips and resources.

Have an emergency plan in place that is easy for all family members to understand.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Outreach Services Team proactively engaged with unhoused individuals residing in and around local waterways to inform them of the approaching storm and offer supportive services to help them prepare. In anticipation of potential emergency conditions, the Department has activated key resources, including its Search and Rescue Teams and Air Rescue 5 helicopter.

The Sheriff’s Incident Management Team has been placed on alert and will be collecting mobile field force personnel rosters. Additionally, the Department will activate its Department Operations Center to coordinate response efforts and remain operational for the duration of the storm. The Sheriff’s Department is currently conducting outreach to pre-identified, vulnerable residences in Altadena and Malibu within the Sheriff’s Department jurisdiction that maybe be at a heightened risk of debris flows due to the incoming storm.

During and after the storm, all residents are strongly encouraged to:

Monitor radio and TV news closely for information about weather conditions and flooding in your area.

Stay away from flood control channels, catch basins, canyons and natural waterways which are vulnerable to flooding during periods of heavy rain.

Do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water on foot or in a vehicle.

If you see someone who has been swept into moving water, do not enter the water and attempt a rescue. Immediately call 9-1-1 and, if possible, throw a rope or some type of flotation device to them.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Oct.16 from 1–3 p.m.
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
The SCV LGBT Center will hold its SCV Pride Picnic Sunday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Richard Rioux Park.
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
The city of Santa Clarita invites all to a late-night screening of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Centre on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 p.m.
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host its Fall 2025 Star Party on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Athina Peidou, a geodesist and GRACE-FO Project Staff Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Lady Mustangs Beat OUAZ in Five-Set Thriller
In an epic battle that lasted nearly 2 1/2 hours, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated the OUAZ Spirit 22-25, 25-9, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7 Saturday, Oct. 11 in a huge conference match up in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Beat OUAZ in Five-Set Thriller
TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian
A goal in the final 11 seconds lifted ACU over The Master's University men's soccer team Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian
Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch
Maddy Traylor and Kegan Brunnemann each had two goals as The Master's University women's soccer defeated ACU 7-0 Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch
Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Oct. 17: Deadline Extended for Music Center’s Spotlight Program
The application deadline for The Music Center’s Spotlight program has been extended to Friday, Oct. 17, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Oct. 17: Deadline Extended for Music Center’s Spotlight Program
Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative recently hosted a dozen veterans at the nonprofit's Newhall facility to experience an evening of learning, laughter and connection, thanks to the efforts of The TLC Club (Technology Literacy to enhance Cognition).
Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
Oct. 14: City Council Holds Public Hearing on Landscape District Increases
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 5 p.m.
Oct. 14: City Council Holds Public Hearing on Landscape District Increases
Western Star Dust Brings Western Heitage to Life
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the debut of the Western Star Dust, a new, interactive art installation that transforms the iconic Walk of Western Stars in Old Town Newhall.
Western Star Dust Brings Western Heitage to Life
Educational Results Partnership 2025 Honor Roll Schools of the Year
After the recent release of California’s 2025 Smarter Balanced test scores, Educational Results Partnership has analyzed the data and announced the 2025 Honor Roll list of California’s top-performing schools and districts.
Educational Results Partnership 2025 Honor Roll Schools of the Year
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2025/26 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the regular meeting of the Hart District Board of Trustees.
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
