LASD Advises Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statement urging residents to prepare as an early-season winter storm will bring rain to Los Angeles County starting late Monday, Oct. 13 through Tuesday, Oct. 14, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas.

Peak rainfall is expected to fall between 5 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Recent burn areas, including those impacted by the Jan. 7 wildfires, remain highly susceptible to mud and debris flows. Residents in these areas are urged to stay vigilant, monitor official weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm, especially if they have been advised of potential mudflow risks in their neighborhoods.

Ahead of the storm, the Office of Emergency Management and law enforcement agencies are alerting residents in areas at-risk for potential debris flows to be ready to evacuate if necessary.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement about anticipated evacuation orders in burn areas:

“As today’s storm intensifies, I cannot emphasize strongly enough the importance of heeding evacuation warnings and orders,” said Barger. “These alerts are issued to protect lives. Conditions can change quickly, and once debris flows begin, it may be too late for emergency crews to reach you.”

County officials report that the storm’s intensity has increased, prompting a move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 debris flow projections.

County emergency officials are actively working to determine next steps and the timing of official orders. If issued, nearly 400 properties could fall under mandatory evacuation. Many of these are standing homes in high-risk burn areas.

“I know that asking residents to leave their homes is disruptive and difficult,” Barger said. “But I would rather see people temporarily relocated than anyone put in harm’s way. Please, if you are in an evacuation warning zone, prepare now and be ready to leave immediately once an order is issued.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor L.A. County social media, local news and Ready.LACounty.gov for real-time updates and instructions.

In addition, all residents are encouraged to:

Sign up for emergency alerts at alert.lacounty.gov.

Download the Genasyssaid Alert mobile app or visit protect.genasys.com to view your evacuation status.

Find the nearest sand and sandbag distribution site at https://pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/

View the Los Angeles County Public Works mud and debris flow forecast for their area at https://dpw.lacounty.gov/wrd/forecast/index.cfm.

Visit ready.lacounty.gov/rain for the latest rain preparedness tips and resources.

Have an emergency plan in place that is easy for all family members to understand.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Outreach Services Team proactively engaged with unhoused individuals residing in and around local waterways to inform them of the approaching storm and offer supportive services to help them prepare. In anticipation of potential emergency conditions, the Department has activated key resources, including its Search and Rescue Teams and Air Rescue 5 helicopter.

The Sheriff’s Incident Management Team has been placed on alert and will be collecting mobile field force personnel rosters. Additionally, the Department will activate its Department Operations Center to coordinate response efforts and remain operational for the duration of the storm. The Sheriff’s Department is currently conducting outreach to pre-identified, vulnerable residences in Altadena and Malibu within the Sheriff’s Department jurisdiction that maybe be at a heightened risk of debris flows due to the incoming storm.

During and after the storm, all residents are strongly encouraged to:

Monitor radio and TV news closely for information about weather conditions and flooding in your area.

Stay away from flood control channels, catch basins, canyons and natural waterways which are vulnerable to flooding during periods of heavy rain.

Do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water on foot or in a vehicle.

If you see someone who has been swept into moving water, do not enter the water and attempt a rescue. Immediately call 9-1-1 and, if possible, throw a rope or some type of flotation device to them.

