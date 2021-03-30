header image

1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
LASD: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, So ‘Give the Phone a Break’
| Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
distracted

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages drivers to give the phone a break and focus on the road.

Throughout the month of April, the Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol specifically looking for drivers who violate the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

“When you are driving, give the phone a rest,” LASD Sergeant Robert Hill said. “A driver’s number one focus should be on the road. Anything that distracts you from the task of driving, especially a phone, puts yourself and others at risk.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines distracted driving as “any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system — anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.”

According to the 2020 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, more than 75% of surveyed drivers listed “Distracted Driving because of TEXTING” as their biggest safety concern.

“Not driving distracted is a simple, but significant behavior change,” Hill said. “The goal is to increase compliance with the hands-free cell phone law and keep people safe.”

distracted

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.

If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over and park at a safe location. Drivers should silence their phones or put the phone out of reach, in places such as the glove box or trunk.

Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus
Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus
Thousands of Hart District students in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to campus Monday for in-person instruction, marking another milestone for local education officials seeking a return to normalcy during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap
Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap
South Bay United Pentecostal Church failed Monday during its fourth attempt to block California from restricting occupancy rates on in-person worship services more severely than COVID-19 pandemic standards set by the state for retail and grocery stores.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year
Students have until Saturday, May 1 to apply to the College of the Canyons "Canyons Promise" program for the 2021-22 academic year.
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year
Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus
Thousands of Hart District students in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to campus Monday for in-person instruction, marking another milestone for local education officials seeking a return to normalcy during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus
California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap
South Bay United Pentecostal Church failed Monday during its fourth attempt to block California from restricting occupancy rates on in-person worship services more severely than COVID-19 pandemic standards set by the state for retail and grocery stores.
California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap
Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Central American and Transborder Studies will host a virtual symposium, “Transborder Temporalities and Imaginaries of the Future,” April 5 to 7.
Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities
Saugus District to Rescind Teacher Layoffs, Resume Full In-Person Instruction April 19
Saugus Union School District officials announced plans to rescind teacher layoff notices and moved forward with an April 19 return to full-class, in-person instruction.
Saugus District to Rescind Teacher Layoffs, Resume Full In-Person Instruction April 19
Nearly One-Third of SCV Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Nearly a third of Santa Clarita Valley residents have been vaccinated as the SCV vaccination rate increased to 31.8%, according to Los Angeles County public health data current through Mar. 22.
Nearly One-Third of SCV Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Newhall School District Returns to Full Day, In-Person Learning Beginning April 19
The Newhall School District announced the return of full day, in-person learning beginning Monday, April 19.
Newhall School District Returns to Full Day, In-Person Learning Beginning April 19
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Continued Protection of Essential Workers; 27,176 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 7 new deaths and 378 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,176 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Continued Protection of Essential Workers; 27,176 Total SCV Cases
Vikings Trounce Cowboys 73-3
The Valencia Vikings dominated their second game of the season, beating host Canyon 73-3 on Friday night.
Vikings Trounce Cowboys 73-3
Golden Valley Tops West Ranch 31-15
The run game was alive and well for the Golden Valley football team on Friday night, as the Grizzlies used a punishing ground attack to defeat the West Ranch Wildcats 31-15 at Valencia High School.
Golden Valley Tops West Ranch 31-15
State Unemployment Rate Ticks Downward to Lowest Level of Pandemic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Driven by the reopening of restaurants and the tourism industry, California unemployment dropped to 8.5% in February, the Golden State’s lowest mark of the pandemic.
State Unemployment Rate Ticks Downward to Lowest Level of Pandemic
City Announces Lineup for April’s Western-Themed Events
Get your boots ready for an action-packed quest through the Wild West in the month of April with the city of Santa Clarita!
City Announces Lineup for April’s Western-Themed Events
April 1: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Virtual Study Session
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual study session, Thursday, April 1, at 6:00 p.m. 
April 1: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Virtual Study Session
Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance Re-Elect Chairman Scott J. Svonkin, Vice-Chair Ari Ruiz
The Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance has unanimously re‑elected Scott J. Svonkin, for the 19th consecutive year as its chairman and re-elected Ari Ruiz as the Vice Chairman.
Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance Re-Elect Chairman Scott J. Svonkin, Vice-Chair Ari Ruiz
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 for First Time Since October; 27,122 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 39 new deaths and 859 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,122 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 for First Time Since October; 27,122 Total SCV Cases
Supreme Court Ruling Eliminates Cash Bail Statewide for Some
A new ruling from the California Supreme Court has said that judges within the state must consider a person’s ability to post bail and the authorities may not detain a person merely because he or she can’t afford bail.
Supreme Court Ruling Eliminates Cash Bail Statewide for Some
Mary MacAdam Becomes COC’s First Women’s Tennis Transfer Player
College of the Canyons women’s tennis standout Mary MacAdam has committed to Ottawa University Arizona, becoming the first player in program history to continue competing with a four-year program.
Mary MacAdam Becomes COC’s First Women’s Tennis Transfer Player
City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs Launches ‘Reimagine Public Art’ Virtual Exhibition
The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs on Thursday launched Reimagine Public Art, a virtual exhibition produced by DCA’s Public Art Division that highlights how artists respond to, and reimagine, Los Angeles amidst social, economic and healthcare emergencies.
City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs Launches ‘Reimagine Public Art’ Virtual Exhibition
Metro Approves $679.4 Million for I-5 Project
The L.A. County Metro board of directors approved a $679.4 million total budget for the Interstate 5 North County Enhancement Project in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, setting the stage for the project to move forward with construction of new carpool lanes.
Metro Approves $679.4 Million for I-5 Project
