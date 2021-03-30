LASD: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, So ‘Give the Phone a Break’

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages drivers to give the phone a break and focus on the road.

Throughout the month of April, the Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol specifically looking for drivers who violate the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

“When you are driving, give the phone a rest,” LASD Sergeant Robert Hill said. “A driver’s number one focus should be on the road. Anything that distracts you from the task of driving, especially a phone, puts yourself and others at risk.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines distracted driving as “any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system — anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.”

According to the 2020 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, more than 75% of surveyed drivers listed “Distracted Driving because of TEXTING” as their biggest safety concern.

“Not driving distracted is a simple, but significant behavior change,” Hill said. “The goal is to increase compliance with the hands-free cell phone law and keep people safe.”

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.

If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over and park at a safe location. Drivers should silence their phones or put the phone out of reach, in places such as the glove box or trunk.

Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

