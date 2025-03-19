LASD Arrest Made in Connection to Lancaster Stabbing Death

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are announcing the arrest of Ruben Rosario, a 23-year-old resident of Lancaster, for the murder of Manuel Covarrubias.

On March 12, 2025, at approximately 8:13am, Deputies from Lancaster Station responded to the 1800 block of Avenue I in the city of Lancaster regarding a gunshot victim call for service. Responding personnel discovered Victim Covarrubias suffering from multiple stab wounds to his head and neck. They immediately rendered aid until the arrival of fire personnel. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he tragically died from his injuries.

Investigators learned Victim Covarrubias was seated in his vehicle on his lunch break, eating his lunch, when without provocation, he was suddenly attacked by Suspect Rosario. Victim Covarrubias was stabbed numerous times on the head and neck. Suspect Rosario fled the scene in his vehicle after the assault.

After an extensive coordinated effort among detectives of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Operation Safe Streets Bureau, suspect information was obtained and a suspect vehicle was identified.

On March 14, 2025, a Lancaster Sheriff’s Station patrol deputy located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Suspect Rosario was detained and ultimately arrested for murder.

Homicide investigator presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday, March 19, 2025. One count of murder was filed against Suspect Rosario.

The case is still being actively investigated and no further details about the case will be shared in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

